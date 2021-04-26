Parasite's Choi Woo-shik tears up as Minari star Youn Yuh-jung wins at Oscars 2021; Park Seo-joon, Song Hye-kyo rejoice

South Korean actor Youn Yuh-jung made history at the 93rd Academy Awards. The actor won the Best Supporting Actress awards for her role in Minari and became the first Korean actor to have won an Oscar. She also became the first Asian actor to win the award.

Following her win, several South Korean stars showered her with congratulatory messages and love. Choi Woo-shik, who appeared in the Academy Award-winning movie Parasite, revealed he teared up when he watched her win. Korean actors Park Seo-joon and Song Hye-kyo also celebrated her win.

As reported by News1, via Soompi, Choi Woo-shik said, "I sincerely congratulate you for winning Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars. While watching the broadcast, we were all desperately wishing for it. I teared up while watching it. I hope you will always be healthy and actively appear in great projects. Congratulations on the award once more!”

Itaewon Class star Park Seo-joon said, "Congratulations on your win! Even when we were appearing on ‘Youn’s Stay’ together, you were someone to look up to. I’m sure that would have also been the case on the set of ‘Minari.’ I think that’s why grandma Soonja in the film felt more tender and lovely. I genuinely congratulate you on your Oscar, and I hope you will continue to stay healthy. Once again, congratulations.”

Descendants of The Sun star Song Hye-kyo shared a picture of Youn Yuh-jung posing with the Oscar trophy on her Instagram Stories and said, "Sunsaengnim, congratulations!” The King: Eternal Monarch actor Kim Go-eun also shared a picture of the winning moment and used the emojis, "Best news ever” and “Wow" to express her excitement.

Actors Song Hye-kyo and Kim Go-eun congratulate Youn Yuh-jung.

Accepting her award, Youn Yuh-jung expressed her surprise at winning over Glenn Close. She also thanked the team of Minari and joked about finally meeting Brad Pitt.