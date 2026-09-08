Parvathy breaks silence on unfollowing Geetu Mohandas amid Toxic release: ‘Conceited effort to pit women against women’

Parvathy and Geetu Mohandas have long remained close friends in the film industry, even after the Kasaba controversy that erupted in 2016. Parvathy was at the center of trolling after she spoke on the film 2016 Malayalam film Kasaba, starring Malayalam film legend Mammootty in the lead role. The actress had pointed out a scene in the film that she found misogynistic and questioned the superstar’s decision to deliver the dialogue. It was Geetu who was seated beside her and urged her to name the film at that time.

What Parvathy said

Parvathy addresses her equation with Geetu Mohandas.

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Ahead of the release of Geetu's directorial Toxic, starring Yash, many noticed that Parvathy had unfollowed her on Instagram. There were speculations that all was not well between the two. Now, after the release of Toxic, which opened to largely negative reviews, Parvathy has finally addressed the matter in a new interview. Speaking to Galatta Plus, when Parvathy was asked about unfollowing Geetu, she said, “Nothing happened there. There's nothing to make a news out of it. I think there is a concerted effort to pit women against women. That's something that I am not going to bite anymore.”

‘For me to even make one statement right now…’

“Especially because of the WCC, it is very easy to pit us against each other and they would love nothing but for me to give about follow, unfollow scenario. We have far better understanding of each other within WCC, and knowing how we have been thrown under the bus several times. For me to even make one statement right now… because that movie has to exist on its own right without anyone making a statement on it. I believe that if Geetu wants to make a movie she wants to make it that has to come out the way without any interpersonal dislike. I completely refuse to bite into it,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Parvathy is a National Award-winning actor who has acted in films like Take Off, Uyire, Qarib Qarib Single, Charlie, Maryan and Bangalore Days. Parvathy was last seen in the 2024 Malayalam film Ullozhukku and Tamil films Thangalaan and Her. She will soon be seen in the Malayalam films Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar and I, Nobody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parvathy is a National Award-winning actor who has acted in films like Take Off, Uyire, Qarib Qarib Single, Charlie, Maryan and Bangalore Days. Parvathy was last seen in the 2024 Malayalam film Ullozhukku and Tamil films Thangalaan and Her. She will soon be seen in the Malayalam films Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar and I, Nobody. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor will star next in the Malayalam film Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar. She will soon star in Hrithik Roshan’s maiden production titled The Storm for Prime Video under HRX Films. The series will be created and directed by Ajitpal Singh. The story has been written by Ajitpal Singh, Francois Lunel, and Swati Das. The show will also stars Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma and Saba Azad. Storm is billed as a high-stakes thriller drama set against the backdrop of Mumbai.