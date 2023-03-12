Paulina Porizkova breaks silence on 'dating' despite having trust issues: 'Our relationship is in early days'

Model Paulina Porizkova shared that she has opened herself up to romance again and is currently seeing someone new. However, she also acknowledged struggling with trust issues, which might be related to her past experience of being linked with screenwriter Aaron Sorkin. On a podcast, she further mentioned that she has given a book to her current love interest to study, which shows her seriousness towards building a healthy relationship. She said she has a fantastic conversation with him about themselves and where they want to take their relationship from here. (Also read: Adam Demos reacts to working with Sarah Shahi in Sex/Life: 'She is a goddess, I am her biggest fan for sure')

During a recent interview on The Hollywood Life Podcast, Paulina revealed that she's having a great time getting to know someone new in her life. In addition to her new relationship, Porizkova has also given a book to her partner to help build a strong foundation for their relationship, indicating that she is serious about making things work. She said, "I thought, the next man I meet where I feel like the potential for a relationship is going to go somewhere, I'm going to make them read this book before we get anywhere for real. And so I can say, I've just handed that book up to somebody."

While discussing her current reading of Terrence Real's relationship self-help book, Us, she revealed that she had been considering passing it on to the next person she enters a serious relationship with. She continued and further said, "We had the most amazing conversations about ourselves and where we are going and what we want. So it was a fantastic conversation piece, actually." She said that the relationship is still in its early stages and admitted to struggling with trust issues.

After the death of her late husband Ric Ocasek, whom she separated from in 2018, she was most recently linked to screenwriter Aaron Sorkin. Ocasek passed away the following year. Paulina is mother of two children--Jonathan Raven Ocasek and Oliver Orion Ocasek.

Paulina has appeared in several films and television shows such as Long Time Since, Arizona Dream, Wedding Bell Blues, including America's Next Top Model as a judge. She has written several books, including the memoir A Model Summer and the novel The Adventures of Ralphie the Roach.