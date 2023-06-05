Peek into True's palace! Khloe Kardashian shares pics of daughter's luxurious bedroom in $17 million mansion

Khloe Kardashian, the reality TV star known for her lavish lifestyle, has taken fans on a virtual tour of her daughter True's enchanting bedroom. Located in her opulent $17 million Calabasas mansion, the five-year-old's personal space is a sight to behold.

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson.

Through her Snapchat profile, Khloe unveiled the whimsical details of True's haven. The first snap showcased a pink wall adorned with delicate butterfly decals. A shelf displayed a charming tea set, featuring vibrant pink roses and leaf accents. Adding a touch of literary charm, Khloe included two Jane Austen books, including the classic "Pride and Prejudice."

Picture of True's room shared by Khloe Kardashian. (Instagram)

In another snap, a lighter shade of pink shelf graced the room, once again adorned with butterfly decals. At the top, a magnificent purple crystal resembling a mountain took center stage. Alongside it, an expensive Louis Vuitton perfume and more pieces from the tea set were meticulously arranged. The shelf also showcased additional Jane Austen books and three crystal treasures: a lavish castle, a yellow gummy bear, and a pink flamingo.

Completing the magical ambiance were two adorable dolls dressed in ballet attire, with tulle skirts and flower headbands. Khloe shared the delightful images with the caption "True's room," accompanied by heart, butterfly, and fairy emojis, expressing her affection for her daughter's personal oasis.

Khloe showed off an adorable shelf with a dainty tea set in True's room.

While Khloe's tour of True's bedroom showcased the extravagance and attention to detail, she has recently faced criticism from fans regarding her use of filters on her children's photos. Some followers expressed their concern, claiming that editing family photos takes away from the authenticity of the precious moments captured.

Despite the backlash, Khloe continues to provide glimpses into her luxurious lifestyle and the special spaces she creates for her little ones. True's bedroom serves as a testament to the Kardashian flair for extravagant aesthetics, blending high-end decorations and whimsical charm.

As fans eagerly await further updates on Khloe's glamorous world, it remains to be seen how she will navigate the fine line between maintaining her image and embracing the natural beauty of her family's moments together.