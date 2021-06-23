Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pregnant Nusrat Jahan takes a dip in pool for photoshoot, promotes contraceptive pills on Instagram

Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has been posting pictures and sponsored content on her Instagram page since her pregnancy reveal.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Nusrat Jahan shared pictures from a photoshoot on Instagram.

Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has been keeping her fans entertainment with new posts on Instagram. On Wednesday, she shared video from a new photoshoot, in which she is seen posing in a swimming pool.

Nusrat Jahan, who is pregnant with her first baby, is seen dressed in a black and blue outfit, striking poses in a swimming pool. She has heavy makeup on with smokey eyes and nude, matte lips. Sharing the video, she wrote, "No Risk • No Story."

Her fans also showered her with love. "Beautiful pics," wrote a fan. "Gorgeous, the power she holds," commented another. Also on Wednesday, Nusrat had shared pictures of herself, tending to her plants. "U have the power to make yourself feel good," she captioned her post. On Monday, Nusrat had also shared a photo of herself in a saree as she promoted a brand of oral contraceptive pills.

While Nusrat has not publicly announced her pregnancy, a picture of her baby bump went viral earlier this month. On Sunday, she shared pictures of herself, cradling her baby bump, and wrote, "Kindness changes everything."

Nusrat is currently embroiled in a controversy regarding her marital status. She has claimed that her marriage in Turkey with businessman Nikhil Jain in 2019 is not valid under Indian laws. "Since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per law, it is not a marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship," she had said.

Also read: Neena Gupta says 'Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, Deepti Naval' got all the lead roles: 'We got nothing'

However, Nikhil has said that she had avoided his requests to get the marriage registered. They had tied the knot with Jain at a destination wedding at Bodrum in Turkey in 2019, attended by a select few.

Nusrat is now reportedly dating actor-assembly poll candidate Yash Dasgupta. They will be seen together in Bengali film SOS Kolkata, the shooting of which took place in August 2020.

