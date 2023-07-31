Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning to return to the UK: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly keen on renting an apartment near the Kensington Palace, which would mean that they would have to move back to the UK. According to a source quoted by the OK! Magazine, the couple is looking at the possibility of rebuilding its relationships with the royal family. (Also read: Prince Harry says he had to cut Spare short for father, brother: 'I don’t think they would ever forgive me')

Will Prince Harry return to the UK?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to return to the UK. (AP Photo)

Earlier this week, it was reported that both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to not attend the Balmoral event despite invitation from King Charles III. In May, the coronation ceremony of King Charles was only attended by Prince Harry, who hurried back to the US without taking part in the events thereafter. Meghan chose to skip the ceremony.

What the source said

Now, as per a report by OK! Magazine, a source has revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pondering over the idea of living in a small apartment at Kensington Palace; still, there are reservations. The source said, “Harry doesn't want to become a prisoner of the palace... He and Meghan want to keep a sense of balance in their lives and their mental health intact. He and Meghan are offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves. He hopes that will please William and show that they're serious about coming back. ”

Prince Harry at coronation

At the coronation ceremony in May, Prince Harry was placed two rows behind his brother, Prince Williams. In his memoir Spare released earlier this year, Prince Harry had detailed an occasion, where he was physically attacked by Prince William over his marriage to Meghan Markle.

The coronation ceremony was the first time, when Harry was seen with the royal family after the release of his memoir, where had detailed his life as royal member in the household.

Meghan and Harry had announced in January 2020 that they would step down as senior working royals. Then onwards, the moved to the US, where they now live with their two children Archie and Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan were last spotted together with other members of the royal family during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, which took place last year in September 2022.

