Prithiviraj Sukumaran wishes wife Supriya on 15th wedding anniversary, she says: ‘Hoping for a lifetime of togetherness’

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran penned a heartfelt note for his wife Supriya Menon as they clocked their 15th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Prithviraj shared a picture with Supriya. In the photo, the couple stood in front of a road, with a snow-capped mountain in the background. Supriya also shared pictures from the last few months to wish him.

Prithviraj shares pic with Supriya

Prithviraj Sukumaran with wife Supriya Menon in the new pictures.

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Prithviraj posed with Supriya in the picture, as the two of them smiled for the camera. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy anniversary partner! To more travels, discoveries and forever fighting battles together!” Actors Tovino Thomas and Neil Nitin Mukesh congratulated the couple in the comments section.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Supriya shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account to wish him. In one of the pictures, the two of them were seen posing infront of a mirror inside a gym, as Prithviraj flexed his biceps. In a second picture, the two of them were seen clicking a selfie together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Supriya shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account to wish him. In one of the pictures, the two of them were seen posing infront of a mirror inside a gym, as Prithviraj flexed his biceps. In a second picture, the two of them were seen clicking a selfie together. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the caption, she wrote, “Happy 15th Anniversary P! Here’s hoping for a lifetime of togetherness with Ally kutty & Zorro! Baby!” Prithviraj married Supriya in 2011 and they welcomed their daughter Alankrita in 2014. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the caption, she wrote, “Happy 15th Anniversary P! Here’s hoping for a lifetime of togetherness with Ally kutty & Zorro! Baby!” Prithviraj married Supriya in 2011 and they welcomed their daughter Alankrita in 2014. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When Supriya shared that she will always be supporting Prithviraj {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Supriya shared that she will always be supporting Prithviraj {{/usCountry}}

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The two have worked as producers, too, most recently on the 2025 release, L2 Empuraan. She had penned an emotional note on Instagram, revealing that naysayers ‘ridiculed’ Prithviraj for dreaming of something bigger for the Malayalam film industry. Recalling him telling her how he envisioned more for Malayalam cinema, she added, “Since we met in 2006 you’ve been telling me about your dream to take Malayalam cinema places and now we are at that very cusp! Whatever happens tomorrow (27th March) I will always be behind you, cheering and supporting you on as you push forth towards your goals as is evident in this picture taken on the very last day of shoot.”

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Supriya ended the note with, “You are not Illuminati my friend but are my ahangaari, thaantoni, thandedi (prideful, stubborn, adamant) husband! I know how much people have ridiculed you and the audacity of your dreams. To all of those naysayers I have only one thing to say “Aalarinjyu Kalikyada” (Know who you’re playing against)!”

On the work front, Prithviraj was last seen in a cameo appearance in Pallichattambi, directed by Dijo Jose Antony. He has a number of projects lined up, including Khalifa, I, Nobody, and the pan-Indian film Varanasi (2027).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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