Priya Kapur reveals Sunjay Kapur's handwritten note on 1st wedding anniversary after his death: ‘Would repeat mistake’

Wife of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, Priya Sachdev Kapur, took to Instagram on Monday to remember him on their ninth wedding anniversary, the first since his death. Posting pictures of their wedding day and a handwritten note he left for her once, she hoped that he would keep his promise of spending seven lifetimes with her. Sunjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev in 2017, and they have a son together.

Priya Kapur reiterates love for Sunjay Kapur on anniversary Priya posted a series of pictures on Instagram from their traditional Punjabi wedding, in which she wore an intricate gold kurta set and the late Sunjay wore a white kurta-pyjama with a pink pagdi. She wrote, “Happy Anniversary, J (heart emoji) Last year, on our 8th, we celebrated with your Dosco friends. It was loud, warm, full of laughter. You looked at me and said you wanted us to be together for the next 7 lifetimes. I’m holding you to that, J.”

Priya also posted the handwritten note Sunjay penned for her on their seventh anniversary, writing, “On our 7th, you wrote the most beautiful note for me. The most precious gift. I have carried every word with me. I always will. You were not just my husband. You were my soulmate, my safe place, my heartbeat. With you, I found home. Loving you was the easiest and most beautiful thing I have ever known. You made the ordinary feel magical.”

She ended her note with, “You are not in my past, my love. You are waiting for me in my future. Our story isn’t over. Happy Anniversary, my forever. Like the quote you found for “US”: ‘This is just the beginning of our time together…7 years of marriage and 7 lives together. And if I could live life again, I would repeat every mistake, so long as it leads me back to you.’ P.S. I love you. Always.”