Puneeth Rajkumar’s brother Raghavendra pays tribute to late actor with tattoo. See pic

Puneeth Rajkumar’s elder brother Raghavendra paid a special tribute to the late actor with a touching gesture. As a token of his love for his late brother, Raghavendra got a tattoo in memory of Puneeth. He also got the names of Puneeth’s daughters tattooed on his chest. Also read: ShivaRajkumar turns emotional seeing late brother Puneeth Rajkumar’s video at event, Nandamuri Balakrishna consoles him

Puneeth Rajkumar's brother got a new tattoo.

In October 2021, Puneeth died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He was very close to his brothers – Shivrajkumar and Raghavendra. In a picture that has surfaced on social media, Raghavendra has the names of Puneeth, who was known as Appu and his daughters – Toto and Nukki, tattooed on his chest. Toto and Nukki are the nicknames of Puneeth's two daughters, Vanditha and Drithi.

Raghavendra is an actor as well as producer. He has starred in close to half a dozen films and was last seen playing a cameo in Puneeth’s film James, which was released posthumously.

Gandhada Gudi was Puneeth’s last film. Directed by Amoghavarsha J S, the film is a documentary on the wildlife of Karnataka. In the film, Puneeth and the director embark on a journey across the length and breadth of the state, exploring its rich bio-diversity. Released in cinemas last October, the film was extremely well received by the audience. Several fans turned emotional during the first show on the release day.

In 2020, Puneeth had signed a film titled Dvitva with filmmaker Pawan Kumar. The project was announced with much fanfare, and both Puneeth and Pawan were excited about joining hands. Trisha was signed as his co-star.

Puneeth made his debut as a lead actor with 2002 Kannada film Appu. Some of his popular films include Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Raam, Hudugaru and Anjani Putra, among others. On October 29, 2021, Puneet died at the age of 46.

Last year, Puneeth was conferred with Karnataka’s highest civilian award the ‘Karnataka Ratna’ posthumously on Tuesday, on the occasion of the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava (the state formation day). Actors Rajinikanth and Jr. NTR presided over the event as chief guests along with ex-Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.