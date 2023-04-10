Queen felt Prince Harry was ‘consumed’ by his love for Meghan, reveals new book; she was tired of his outbursts: Report

A new book has dropped some revelations about the royal family, especially regarding the ongoing feud between Prince Harry and his father King Charles, and Prince William. In royal correspondent Robert Jobson’s book Our King, he reportedly throws light on the late Elizabeth II's relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She was reportedly ‘mystified by the couple’s behaviour’, when Harry and Meghan started criticising the royal family after stepping down from royal duties. (Also read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called ‘toxic’ as former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern joins Prince William's project)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew. (File Photo)

Since Meghan and Harry announced in January 2020 that they would step down as senior working royals, the pair has been open about their life in the royal family. Since then, Harry and Meghan have appeared in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Harry had said he no longer wanted to feel ‘trapped and controlled through fear both by the media and by the system itself.’ Since then, Prince Harry also released his much talked-about memoir Spare earlier this year.

In the new book, as reported by The Mirror, it has now been revealed that the late Queen was ‘let down’ by the decision of the couple to step down from royal duties, and described it as ‘a missed opportunity’. The report shared an excerpt from Robert Jobson's new book, where he wrote, “In truth, by the time his grandmother died, Harry had precious few supporters left in the family. Even the Queen, who had always had great affection for him, eventually tired of his outbursts. First, she had wearied of the volatile exchanges between Harry and his brother, which sometimes took place in her presence. Then Harry and Meghan had started publicly criticising both the monarchy and members of the royal family.”

The report further quoted Robert Jobson as having written in his new book, "At that point, the Queen was frankly mystified by the couple’s behaviour, describing it as ‘quite mad.’ She came to believe, however, that her grandson was ‘so consumed’ by his love for his wife that it was ‘clouding his judgment.’”

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018. They welcomed son Archie in May 2019, and daughter Lilibet in June 2021. They were recently seen in the Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, which was released last year. The book, Our King, releases on April 13.

