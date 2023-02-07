Rishab Shetty confirms Kantara 2, says it will be a prequel: ‘What you saw is Part 2, Part 1 will come next year'

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty has finally shed some light on the highly-anticipated Kantara 2, which has been doing the rounds in the grapevine for a while. Speaking at a Bengaluru event that was organised to celebrate the 100-day theatrical run of Kantara and its grand success, Rishab opened up on Kantara 2 and added that it will hit the screens worldwide in 2024. Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is jealous of Rishab Shetty, Kantara star reacts

Rishab said that what audiences saw in Kantara is actually the second part. Kantara 2 will be the prequel to the origin story, making it the first part. He also confirmed that he has commenced the scripting part for Kantara 2.

"We thank the audience for their immense love and support for Kantara. With the blessing of almighty Daiva, the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of the film," Rishab Shetty said at the recent event.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Rishab further added,“What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea came to my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. It is because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film.”

Kantara, which translates to mystical forest, tells the story of a local demigod (Bhoota) who trades forest land to the tribe's people with a king in 1870 in exchange for happiness. Many years later, when the king’s son grows greedy and wants the land back, he dies due to the wrath of Bhoota.

The film, directed by Rishab Shetty, grossed over ₹400 crore globally. In Karnataka, it has emerged as the highest grossing film of all time. Recently, Rishab attended the Bhoota Kola festival to celebrate the massive success of his film Kantaraalong with his family. The film, inspired by the divinity of Panjurli Daiva, magnificently recreated the Bhoota Kola festival which was one of the major highlights of Kantara.

