Riteish Deshmukh tells Jayam Ravi they ‘need to catch up with our better halves' as he wishes him, Genelia for Ved

Actor Riteish Deshmukh reacted after fellow actor Jayam Ravi praised him and his wife-actor Genelia D'Souza on the success of their Marathi romantic action film Ved. Taking to Twitter recently, Riteish had responded to a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on the box office numbers of Ved. (Also Read | Ved box office: Riteish Deshmukh-starrer becomes second-highest grossing Marathi film after Sairat)

Sharing Taran's tweet, Riteish wrote, "We want to thank the audiences for this unprecedented love and appreciation. Feels like a dream. #VED." Reacting to Riteish's tweet, Jayam Ravi wrote on Monday, "So happy for my friends for this deserving win and love for #Ved more to come your way guys (black heart emojis) @geneliad."

Riteish responded, "Thank you so much my friend @actor_jayamravi we need to catch up soon with our better halves. #aarti @geneliad." Genelia also tweeted, "Thank you so much Ravi..Hope you and Aarti are good." Jayam married Aarthi in 2009 while Riteish tied the knot with Genelia in 2012.

Ved marks Riteish's directorial debut in Marathi films. It hit the theatres on December 30, 2022. The film also marks Genelia's debut in Marathi movies. Salman has a guest appearance in the film. It was in December 2021 that Genelia had revealed she would be making her Marathi debut soon with Ved.

Sharing a video, the actor wrote on Instagram, "Have been blessed to be part of movies in so many languages and receive love and respect from all. Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hoping there would be a script where I could just say this is it. And, then this happened - My first Marathi film, me coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time and I get to share space with a beautiful co-actor Jiya Shankar who gets introduced under our production house MFC.(sic)"

Riteish will be seen in an upcoming horror comedy Kakuda alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem. He is also a part of Sajid Khan's comedy 100 per cent alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill.

Jayam will be seen in the second installment of Mani Ratnam's magnum-opus Ponniyin Selvan. The film also stars Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, and Karthik Sivakumar. The film is all set to release on April 28, 2023. Ponniyin Selvan-1 was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel.

