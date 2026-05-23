Rukmini Vasanth calls out fake AI-generated images, mulls legal action: ‘A serious violation of privacy’

Kantara Chapter 1 actor Rukmini Vasanth has become the latest celebrity to be targeted by the dark side of AI, after fake images falsely claiming to feature the actor began circulating online. Condemning the spread of morphed content, the actor has decided to take strict action against those responsible.

Rukmini Vasanth issues a warning

This is not the first time that Rukmini Vasanth has spoken out against online scams and the misuse of her identity.

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On Saturday, Rukmini took to her account on X, formerly known as Twitter, to warn people about the AI-generated content, saying she is planning to initiate necessary legal and cybercrime action.

“My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated. The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy,” Rukmini wrote in the note posted on her account.

The actor added, “We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content.”

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{{^usCountry}} This is not the first time that Rukmini has spoken out against online scams and the misuse of her identity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first time that Rukmini has spoken out against online scams and the misuse of her identity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Last year, Rukmini took to social media to warn people against a fraudster impersonating her. Rukmini began her note by posting a number and stating that she had been made aware that the person using it was pretending to be her. She wrote, “Important Alert & Awareness Message. It has come to my attention that an individual using the number 9445893273 is impersonating me and reaching out to various people under false pretenses.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, Rukmini took to social media to warn people against a fraudster impersonating her. Rukmini began her note by posting a number and stating that she had been made aware that the person using it was pretending to be her. She wrote, “Important Alert & Awareness Message. It has come to my attention that an individual using the number 9445893273 is impersonating me and reaching out to various people under false pretenses.” {{/usCountry}}

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She added that action will be taken against the individual, writing, “I want to clarify that this number does not belong to me, and any messages or calls from it are completely fake. Please do not respond or engage with such messages. This act of impersonation falls under cybercrime and appropriate action is being taken against those involved in such fraudulent and misleading activities.”

Rukmini’s upcoming projects

Rukmini had a busy 2025, starring in the Tamil films Ace and Madharaasi. Most recently, she starred in the Kannada hit Kantara Chapter 1, which is the highest-grossing film in the language. She will soon star in the Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which also stars Yash, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi. The actor also has Prashanth Neel’s Telugu film with Jr NTR in her kitty.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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