Salman Khan dances with a glass in his pocket in Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Ved song teaser, fans call it 'new trend'

On Riteish Deshmukh’s birthday, actor Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle and teased fans to a glimpse of his special appearance in Ved. He will be joining Riteish on the song Ved Lavlay. The film marks Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut in Marathi films and also has Genelia D’Souza. Also read: Riteish Deshmukh pens emotional note for Salman Khan

Sharing a sneak-peak from the song, Salman Khan wrote, “Bhau cha birthday aahe -@riteishd Gift to Banta hai (It’s Riteish’s birthday, so here’s a gift). Enjoy.” The song features Salman and Ritesh matching movies with a hook step of the dance. The Mumbaiya ambience of the song promises a peppy track with Salman jumping from a balcony and landing on a truck to sitting on a cycle.

Interestingly, in one of the scenes, Salman is seen dancing with a glass kept inside his pocket. For the unversed, earlier this year he made news when stepped out with a glass tucked inside the pocket of his pants. The full song will be out soon.

Reacting to the first look, a fan replied in the comment section, “Glass in pocket... it's really Salman Khan's style.” “The best gift we can say,” added another one. Someone also shared, “Bollywood ka trend fir bhai hi laynge (Salman Khan will set the trends in Bollywood).”

Earlier, Riteish had shared pictures of them from the set of Ved. He captioned them with a note thanking Salman. The pictures showed Riteish and Salman laughing as they shot for the film. “As we celebrate Ashadi Ekadashi, I wish you all a life filled happiness, love and prosperity. On this auspicious day it thrills me to say that with your kind blessings I have completed filming my first directorial Marathi movie ‘Ved’ (Madness, Crazy, Passion). This road had its own challenges but when you are surrounded with people that have your back, forward is the only way you can go. One such person is my dearest ‘Salman Bhau.’” He said in a post.

Salman had previously done a cameo in Marathi film, Lai Bhaari, which marked Riteish Deshmukh’s acting debut. The film also had Genelia in a cameo appearance in a song. Meanwhile, Ved will be her first full-length Marathi film. It is slated to release on December 30.

