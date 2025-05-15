Saswata Chatterjee says he is lucky to be a part Eken Babu franchise: ‘I love watching it as a viewer’ | Interview

Actor Saswata Chatterjee is no stranger to playing characters who have a few shades of grey. His turn as Bob Biswas in Kahaani remains iconic to this day. So how is his upcoming character Belal Mallik in The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika different? To begin with, he is the master of disguise. Ahead of the release of the new Eken film on Friday, the actor talks about stepping into 11 roles for one part, his love for the Eken films and more (Translated from Bengali). (Also read: ‘Eken Babu has given me identity as an actor’: Anirban Chakrabarti | Interview) Saswata Chatterjee in a still from The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika, which releases in theatres on May 16.

On playing Belal Mallick in The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika

The actor is tight-lipped about his role in the film. “I can't say much about Belal Mallick, but it is clear that he is a negative character,” he begins. “The one who stands on the opposite end is Eken. He is a man of many disguises, so he has to embody these many characters. He goes to a place and creates these chaotic situations, and then moves ahead. What will happen next? That's how Belal Mullick operates, as the Police also look out for him with the help of sketch… but of course they are also confused who he really is! That is why he has made disguises part of his modus operandi. By the time his sketch is being made, he already has a new disguise!”

A glimpse of the many avatars Saswata Chatterjee essays in The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika.

The actor adds, “The USP of the film is of course how Belal transforms himself into these many characters, but also how Eken Babu is able to solve this mystery that follows him. There are a total of 11 looks! I love all of them, it is difficult for me to choose one to be honest. What I am looking forward to see is which look gets the most love from the audience.”

On the Eken Babu franchise

Over the years, Eken Babu has grown a tremendous fan base. The actor admits that he is also a big fan. “It is a great opportunity because there is so much variety in one film. To be a part of a franchise like Eken itself is great… I have loved watching the show as a viewer, and I am lucky to be a part of it. It is such an interesting world,” he says.

The actor was last seen in Netflix's Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. There too, he essayed an antagonistic part. Saswata is clear on how he sees these parts, and explains, “Each character has their own point of view. No one really turns negative right after taking birth! They have their own belief system from which they function, so it is a clash of interest between Belal and Eken.”

The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika stars Anirban Chakrabarti, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Ishaa Saha, and Biswanath Basu. The film is all set to release in theatres on May 16.