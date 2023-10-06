The Grotesque Mansion actors Lee Dong Ha and Sojin to tie the knot in November

Actor-singer Sojin will be tying the knot with her The Grotesque Mansion co-star Lee Dong Ha. As reports claimed that the couple will walk down the aisle in November, Sojin’s agency Noon Company and Lee Dong Ha’s agency 51K jointly announced, as per Soompi, “Actress Sojin and actor Lee Dong Ha will be tying the knot and become each other’s special one.” Also read: Taxi Driver star Lee Je Hoon undergoes surgery after hospitalisation due to abdominal pain

Sojin and Lee Dong Ha

Sojin and Lee Song Ha met on the sets of The Grotesque Mansion.

Sojin and actor Lee Dong Ha met on the sets of their 2021 film, The Grotesque Mansion, and fell in love reportedly. Check out their pre-wedding photos.

The Girl's Day's agency added, "The wedding of the two, who have built up deep trust through their long-term relationship, will be held privately in November with their families, relatives, and close acquaintances. We ask for your warm support and blessings for the future of the couple. Actress Sojin will continue to greet fans through great projects.”

The Girls' Day's Sojin about Lee Dong Ha

Meanwhile, Sojin took to Instagram and announced the news personally to her fans. She confirmed that her wedding is indeed taking place in November. She wrote, "Hello, everyone. Although this is very personal, I would like to share some good news with you ahead of a moment of great joy in my life. This coming November, I will promise to spend the rest of my life with the person I love most on Earth, Lee Dong Ha. Yes. I have become a bride about to get married."

Talking about Lee Dong Ha, Sojin heaped praises on him. She said, “He is the person who filled the empty space in my heart with love, and he is the person who gave me a place to rest while I was busy living life. Also, he is someone I respect and love who made me realize that I am a precious person in the world. I plan to spend my times ahead more preciously, wisely, and faithfully with this person.”

“As usual, I will continue to share the bits of my daily life here. And above all, as an actor, I will do my best to repay the love and support with great projects and better acting. I am sincerely grateful to fans who have supported and loved me for a long time since I was young and to everyone who reads this post and looks fondly upon me with affection even today,” she concluded.

Sojin debuted in the industry as a part of the girl group Girl's Day in 2010. She later made her acting debut and appeared in K-dramas like Stove League, Lee Min Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Sung Kyung's Sh**ting Stars and Delightfully Deceitful. On the other hand, Lee Dong Ha began his career as an ensemble member of the musical Grease in 2008. He is best known for K-dramas like Doctor Lawyer, Agency, My Daughter Geum Sa Wol and It's Okay, That's Love among others.

