News / Entertainment / Tv / Taxi Driver star Lee Je Hoon undergoes surgery after hospitalisation due to abdominal pain

Taxi Driver star Lee Je Hoon undergoes surgery after hospitalisation due to abdominal pain

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 03, 2023 03:19 PM IST

Lee Je Hoon of Taxi Driver fame, underwent an emergency surgery. He is still at the hospital.

Actor Lee Je Hoon was recently rushed to the hospital after complaints of abdominal pain. His agency Company On issued a statement regarding his health update and revealed that he underwent an emergency surgery as he was diagnosed with ischemic colitis. While his surgery was successful, he will remain hospitalised for recovery under the doctor's observation. Also read: Must-watch upcoming K-dramas in October

Lee Je Hoon is best know for Taxi Driver season 1 and 2.
Lee Je Hoon is best know for Taxi Driver season 1 and 2.

Lee Je Hoon hospitalised

His agency said, as per Soompi, "Lee Je Hoon went to the hospital on the night of [October] 1 due to severe abdominal pain, and he was diagnosed with ischemic colitis. He received emergency surgery early on [October] 2.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Thankfully the surgery was successful, and he is currently recovering at the hospital. We will have to watch the progress of his recovery, but he will probably have to hospitalized for about a week,” it also added.

Lee Je Hoon skips Busan International Film Festival

Meanwhile, Lee Je Hoon has put his activities on hold to focus on his health. As a result, he will be no longer attending the 28th Busan International Film Festival. He was scheduled to host the opening ceremony with actor Park Eun Bin on October 4. It seems like the Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor will now be hosting the event solo as no new host has been officially announced to replace Lee Je Hoon.

His agency apologised for the inconvenience on the actor's behalf and said, "We feel very apologetic to the Busan International Film Festival and the Buil Film Awards.” The festival will be held from October 4 to 13 at the Busan Cinema Center in Busan, South Korea. Several notable personalities from the Korean industry and worldwide are going to be a part of the event. Parasite's Song Kang Ho will be welcoming filmmakers on day 1.

Not only Busan International Film Festival, but Lee Joon Hoon had many other work commitments lined up. Among them is the 2023 Buil Film Awards. He was slated to attend the event on October 5. But, now he will be skipping it as well.

Meanwhile, Lee Je Hoon will be next seen in the upcoming K-drama Chief Investigator 1963. It's going to be the prequel to the iconic Korean series, Chief Inspector. Lee Je Hoon will be seen as the younger version of the titular chief inspector Park Young Han, originally played by Choi Bool Am.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out