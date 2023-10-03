Taxi Driver star Lee Je Hoon undergoes surgery after hospitalisation due to abdominal pain

Actor Lee Je Hoon was recently rushed to the hospital after complaints of abdominal pain. His agency Company On issued a statement regarding his health update and revealed that he underwent an emergency surgery as he was diagnosed with ischemic colitis. While his surgery was successful, he will remain hospitalised for recovery under the doctor's observation. Also read: Must-watch upcoming K-dramas in October Lee Je Hoon is best know for Taxi Driver season 1 and 2.

Lee Je Hoon hospitalised

His agency said, as per Soompi, "Lee Je Hoon went to the hospital on the night of [October] 1 due to severe abdominal pain, and he was diagnosed with ischemic colitis. He received emergency surgery early on [October] 2.”

“Thankfully the surgery was successful, and he is currently recovering at the hospital. We will have to watch the progress of his recovery, but he will probably have to hospitalized for about a week,” it also added.

Lee Je Hoon skips Busan International Film Festival

Meanwhile, Lee Je Hoon has put his activities on hold to focus on his health. As a result, he will be no longer attending the 28th Busan International Film Festival. He was scheduled to host the opening ceremony with actor Park Eun Bin on October 4. It seems like the Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor will now be hosting the event solo as no new host has been officially announced to replace Lee Je Hoon.

His agency apologised for the inconvenience on the actor's behalf and said, "We feel very apologetic to the Busan International Film Festival and the Buil Film Awards.” The festival will be held from October 4 to 13 at the Busan Cinema Center in Busan, South Korea. Several notable personalities from the Korean industry and worldwide are going to be a part of the event. Parasite's Song Kang Ho will be welcoming filmmakers on day 1.

Not only Busan International Film Festival, but Lee Joon Hoon had many other work commitments lined up. Among them is the 2023 Buil Film Awards. He was slated to attend the event on October 5. But, now he will be skipping it as well.

Meanwhile, Lee Je Hoon will be next seen in the upcoming K-drama Chief Investigator 1963. It's going to be the prequel to the iconic Korean series, Chief Inspector. Lee Je Hoon will be seen as the younger version of the titular chief inspector Park Young Han, originally played by Choi Bool Am.

