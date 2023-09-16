BLACKPINK delivers phenomenal concert in Seoul, Red Velvet's Seulgi, Ahn Dong Goo, Lee Je Hoon and others attend

It's an important day for BLINKs aka BLACKPINK fans in South Korea as many thronged to Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome to witness the finale performances of the girl group's Born Pink World Tour. Several visuals from the venue surfaced as the girl wrapped up the show successfully and even thanked their loyal fans. Not only BLINKS, but several celebrities, including Red Velvet's Seulgi, and Ahn Dong Goo, also attended the show. Also read: Jennie winks at fans during BLACKPINK's New Jersey show BLACKPINK at their Born Pink finale concert in Seoul, South Korea.

BLACKPINK final concert

BLACKPINK members, Jisoo, Lisa, Rose and Jennie, delivered powerful performances and each led unique sets. While Rose hit the stage alone with her On The Ground performance in a stunning white outfit, Jennie rocked her solo set on You & me in a sparkly red co-ord set. Lisa got fans grooving on her hit single Money. Jisoo, on the other hand, has been trending on social media ever since she performed her solo tracks like All Eyes On Me and Flower in a dreamy ruffled dress.

BLACKPINK to BLINKS

Besides these, the girls also performed several songs, including Pretty Savage, How You Like That and many more of their popular songs. All members also greeted the fans, bowed down at the end of the show and hugged each other. Jennie also said, “This was a place where we performed for one of the annual shows and where we got the ‘rookie award’, and cannot believe that it’s filled only with blinks. I feel that Blackpink has come so far and I love all of you blinks with the biggest number I could think of.”

Celebs at Born Pink Seoul concert

Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK Seoul concert was attended by several Korean celebrities. Among them was Jisoo's sister, Kim Ji Yoon who extended greetings in backstage and shared pictures with the singer. She added on Instagram, “Blackpink in your area.”

Apart from her, Jisoo's Snowdrop team also came to support her. Pictures of Jisoo with Jung Shin Hye and Ahn Dong Go surfaced. Red Velvet's Seulgi, who attended the show in the audience section, shared a glimpse of the packed stadium and wrote, “You look pretty, cool, you can do it all, you worked hard!" Besides them, Kim Ji Yeon aka Bona, Le Sserafim's Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin and Iz*One's Kim Min Ju among others. Actor Lee Je Hoon and writer-filmmaker Yoon Sung Hyun also posed for pictures with Jisoo. Single’s Inferno Shin Seul Ki also joined the girls after show.

