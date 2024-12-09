Song Jae-rim's last film Crypto Man to release next year: Check details

Late actor Song Jae-rim’s last film, Crypto Man, will release next year, months after his death. As per Soompi, Crypto Man will hit theatres on January 15, 2025. The film's team has unveiled a new poster and confirmed the release date. (Also Read | Korean actor Song Jae-Rim found dead at his apartment at 39) Song Jae-rim will star in his final film Crypto Man.

Song Jae-rim’s last film

Jae-rim plays Yang Do Hyun in the film. He is the protagonist and self-proclaimed business genius who develops the virtual currency called MOMMY. The film also stars An Woo Yeon, Min Sung Wook, So Hee Jung, and Cha Jung Won. Hyun Hae-ri, whose film Nine Times Fired received acclaim at the Cannes International Drama Festival, directed the film. Crypto Man is based on the true story of the cryptocurrency crash.

About Crypto Man

The film explores the world of startup investments, day trading in stocks, and get-rich-quick cryptocurrency schemes, as per the report. Crypto Man reportedly underwent careful review and legal consultation. Soompi reported quoting Hae-ri as saying, “I aim to present the story as realistically and sharply as possible while incorporating elements of dark comedy.”

About Song Jae-rim, his career

Jae-rim is known for his roles in K-dramas such as Moon Embracing the Sun and Queen Woo. He was found dead at his home in capital Seoul, last month. He was 39. South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, citing anonymous police sources, reported that police found a note at his home.

He made his debut with the 2009 film Actresses and rose to fame after playing a royal guard in the 2012 television hit Moon Embracing the Sun. It is a fantasy drama about the romance between a medieval Korean king and a female shaman.

He also appeared in the celebrity reality show We Got Married in 2014. He played a supporting role in this year’s streaming drama Queen Woo, another fantasy drama about violent power struggles among royals in an ancient kingdom.