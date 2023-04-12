South Korean actor Jung Chae Yull dies at 26, confirms her agency; funeral to be held in private

Model-actor Jung Chae Yull died at the age of 26, her agency Management S said in a statement. As per a new report, the actor died on Tuesday. Jung Chae Yull was reportedly, until recently, filming for Wedding Impossible, a web novel-based drama.

South Korean actor Jung Chae Yull, known for Zombie Detective, died on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As quoted by Soompi, Management S' statement read, "Today, we are relaying sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Actress Jung Chae Yull has left our side on April 11, 2023. In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family who must have been in greater sadness than anyone else, the funeral will be held quietly in private.

It also added, "Please wish for Jung Chae Yull, who had always been earnest in her pursuit of acting, to rest in peace in a warm place. We earnestly request that you refrain from writing speculative articles or spreading rumors."

After the news of her death, the cast and crew of Wedding Impossible were in shock and immediately halted filming, as per the report. Soompi also quoted a representative from the production team saying, “We express our deep condolences. Future filming schedule is under internal discussion.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Independent quoted the CEO of Management S telling OSEN, “Our Chae-Yul was very hardworking. She was a deep-hearted and cool friend. In my opinion, it is hard to describe in words how amazing she was as an actress.”

The late actor's fans and followers also paid tributes on her Instagram page. Jung Chae Yull's last post on Instagram was on April 8. She posted a series of her photos giving different poses and expressions as she enjoyed a drink. The actor was also seen holding a bottle while stepping out of her home.

Taking to the comments section, a fan wrote, "Most beautiful angel in the sky..." "Hopefully you can find the happiness that you want. The life of your reincarnation can be much better than now. God bless you, sister," read a comment. Many people posted, "Rest in peace" in the comments section.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jung Chae Yull first appeared on the survival program Devil’s Runway in 2016. She then began her acting career with the 2018 film Deep. The actor was best known for featuring in the Netflix series Zombie Detective. Her other projects include the K-drama series I Have Not Done My Best.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON