Step inside Taylor Swift's alleged boyfriend, Matty Healy's £1.25M London home - A serene urban refuge for love & mu

The blossoming relationship between Matty Healy and Taylor Swift has set the music world abuzz. Following Swift's recent breakup with Joe Alwyn, she wasted no time in moving on to The 1975's charismatic frontman. As fans eagerly follow their romance, curiosity arises about Healy's London residence. Here's what we know about his extraordinary £1.25 million home and the possibility of a temporary relocation to Swift's New York City apartment.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's whirlwind romance has captivated the music world. As fans speculate about their future, details emerge about Healy's unique £1.25 million London home, inspired by JMW Turner's artwork.

Nestled in North West London, Matty Healy's residence was crafted by renowned designer Takero Shimazaki, and it is undeniably distinct. Shimazaki aimed to create an ambiance of serene tranquility and an urban refuge, drawing inspiration from JMW Turner's 1819 painting, "Interior of an Italian Church," according to Mirror.co.uk.

The three-bedroom house, valued at over $1.5 million, boasts unpainted beige walls and gracefully arched doorways throughout. Glass floors contribute to the unique aesthetic, while the bathroom features a freestanding bath, French sinks, and brass light fixtures. The master bedroom mirrors the arched doorways with arched windows overlooking a pebbled courtyard. Concrete slabs serve as the bed frame, complementing the minimalist white kitchen.

Healy's abode exhibits a minimalist approach to decor, with sparse furnishings such as plants, rugs, lamps, and a selection of wooden tables and chairs that offer a striking contrast to the interior's subdued grayish-beige palette.

Interestingly, Healy's home is in close proximity to the North London apartment that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn once rented—a luxurious six-bedroom townhouse worth $8.7 million in Primrose Hill. This neighborhood also housed notable figures like Harry Styles and Tom Hiddleston.

During the pandemic, Swift and Alwyn decided to extend their stay in London, prompting a search for more spacious accommodations. However, Swift's permanent residence remains in Nashville, while her plans for the London property following her split from Alwyn remain uncertain. If Swift were to spend time at Healy's minimalist abode, she might encounter Alwyn in the streets of the U.K.

Speculation suggests that Healy might be temporarily abandoning his London home. According to The Sun, he is purportedly moving into Swift's New York City apartment to assist her in writing her next album. Healy allegedly shipped his guitar effect pedals, audio interfaces, synths, and MacBook Pro to the States.

Sources claim that Healy and Swift are deeply smitten and eager to spend as much time together as possible. Healy has reportedly informed his 1975 team that he will be conducting all band demos in America for the foreseeable future. While Swift tours, he plans to work on their collaboration and attend select shows for inspiration in crafting her upcoming album.

The insider added, "Matty is Joe 2.0—her superstar status doesn't faze him in the slightest." Rumors circulated that Swift and Alwyn's mismatched fame levels contributed to their incompatibility, which seems to contrast with Healy's unwavering composure in the face of Swift's stardom.

As the relationship between Healy and Swift continues to captivate music enthusiasts, fans eagerly await updates on their living arrangements and collaborative endeavors. Will Healy's London home remain vacant, or will it be a temporary retreat as he immerses himself in the creative process alongside the pop sensation?

