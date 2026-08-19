Study Group actor Hong Mingi violence row: Agency denies abuse claims as ex-girlfriend reveals pregnancy and abortion

South Korean actor Hong Mingi, known for his roles in Love Your Enemy and Study Group, has found himself at the centre of a serious controversy after an influencer accused him of dating violence, threats and emotional abuse. The 24-year-old actor has been accused of alleged physical and verbal abuse during their relationship, with the influencer sharing a detailed account on social media on August 19, along with a certified legal document issued through a law firm. Hong's agency, Fable Company, has rejected the accusations and said it is preparing to take legal action. Both sides have now presented sharply different versions of what happened during and after their relationship, while the allegations remain unverified.

Hong Mingi accused of abuse by influencer; agency denies claims as row over pregnancy and abortion escalates. (Fable Company/WKorea)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

[Also read: Study Group actor Hong Mingi accused of violence; ex-girlfriend alleges assault, threats and abuse]

Fable Company responds to the allegations

According to Soompi, Fable Company said Hong Mingi had initially chosen not to respond publicly because the matter involved a private relationship and he hoped the dispute could be settled without further escalation. However, the agency said the influencer's decision to share the legal notice and related posts publicly had led to the claims spreading online. The agency continued to refer to her as Ms A because she is not a celebrity.

According to the agency, Hong and Ms A began dating around April 2026. It claimed that during their relationship, Hong discovered that she had remained in contact with her former boyfriend. The agency said Ms A admitted in a letter and private messages that she had met someone else while she was dating Hong and apologised for it. The statement quoted her as saying, “When I think about the pain I caused you, I know I don’t even have the right to approach you like this. I’m truly sorry, with no excuses.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Fable Company said Hong subsequently decided that the trust between them had been irreparably damaged and repeatedly made it clear that he did not want to continue the relationship. The agency, however, claimed that Ms A continued trying to contact him and repeatedly went to his home. It also alleged that she visited his family's residence. According to the company, she even arrived at Hong's home around 1 a.m. on August 19 and remained there until around 4 a.m., ringing the bell and hitting the door. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fable Company said Hong subsequently decided that the trust between them had been irreparably damaged and repeatedly made it clear that he did not want to continue the relationship. The agency, however, claimed that Ms A continued trying to contact him and repeatedly went to his home. It also alleged that she visited his family's residence. According to the company, she even arrived at Hong's home around 1 a.m. on August 19 and remained there until around 4 a.m., ringing the bell and hitting the door. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The agency said CCTV footage allegedly showed her covering the front-door camera with a sticker and kicking the door. It described these incidents as unwanted approaches and said it was considering action under anti-stalking laws.

Fable Company also alleged that Hong had been threatened with the disclosure of information that could affect his public image. The agency quoted Ms A as saying, “Truth or whatever—I’m just filing a lawsuit; once I file it, you’ll be *,” “You have a lot to lose,” and “Even if (you) never cursed, the truth isn’t important.” It further claimed she told him, “Once it goes to trial, you can’t do anything anyway.”

The agency said she eventually sent a certified letter containing allegations it considers false and later posted what it described as provocative claims online, including accusations concerning Hong's pet dog and his relationships with fans.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fable Company said it would use available evidence and legal procedures to establish what happened. It said it plans to pursue civil and criminal action, including defamation proceedings, over what it considers false claims and is also considering legal measures over alleged stalking.

The company ended its statement by asking the public not to draw conclusions from unverified information or to repeat claims that have not been established as fact.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Influencer rejects stalking allegations

Following the agency's statement, Ms A responded again on her Instagram Stories and denied that she had stalked Hong or demanded that he meet her. She said she was seeking what she described as a basic apology and accused the actor's side of further victimising her. She wrote, “I have just seen the statement released by Hong Min-gi's side. The claims that I visited his house (stalking) and demanded that he meet me again are not true. I was only asking for a minimal apology, and I believe that this kind of secondary victimization, which presses a person down in this manner, is wrong.”

She said the couple had been together since April and described their relationship as one that involved arguments, jealousy and misunderstandings. However, she alleged that Hong verbally abused her during their relationship. She also disputed the agency's claim that she had been in constant contact with an ex-boyfriend. According to her, that allegation was untrue.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I have been in a relationship with Hong Mingi since April. During that time, there were many instances of jealousy, misunderstandings, and fights, which are common among other couples as well. In that process, I suffered verbal abuse from Hong Mingi, but since I knew he had been suffering from a mental illness for a long time, I forgave him and let it go, thinking it would get better. It is also not true that I was in continuous contact with my ex-boyfriend during my relationship with Hong Mingi," she added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Influencer claims she became pregnant

The influencer then made a more serious allegation, claiming that she discovered she was pregnant in July. According to her account, she realised in the first week of July that her period was unusually late. She said she told Hong about her concerns several times but felt that he did not take them seriously.

“In the first week of July 2026, I realized that something was wrong with my body. Even though my menstrual cycle is normally regular, I did not have my period for two weeks. I expressed my anxiety to Hong Mingi, whom I was dating, several times, but he would routinely ignore me, saying, "Why don't you buy a pregnancy test on Coupang and try it yourself? Do I have to buy it?" Then, in the early hours between July 11th and July 12th, I confirmed a positive pregnancy test result at Hong Mingi's house," she further wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She alleged that Hong returned home after learning about the positive pregnancy test and reacted angrily. She added, “Right after that, I contacted Hong Min-gi, and he, who was on his way to go out drinking, returned home. As soon as he saw the pregnancy test, he yelled at me, saying, "Why are you covering yourself with a blanket that isn't even dry yet!" and snatched the blanket away. I received an incredibly huge psychological shock from this unexpected scolding. He then threw me into further anxiety by saying, "You're going to get an abortion, right? Go do it first thing tomorrow".”

She claimed that she subsequently underwent an abortion alone on July 13 after being afraid to attend the hospital with Hong. She said medical records and ultrasound photographs from the time could support her account. “On July 13th, out of fear of going to the OB-GYN clinic with Hong Mingi, I went alone to get the abortion surgery. The medical records and ultrasound photos from that time serve as evidence.”

She further alleged that Hong wanted to end their relationship shortly afterwards and told her he could not take care of her. “Since then, Hong Min-gi continuously demanded to break up with me, who had just undergone the abortion surgery, and evaded responsibility, saying, "I cannot take care of you". He unilaterally cut off contact, ignoring my words, ‘Please take responsibility at least until my body recovers’. Left with nothing to rely on, I fell into despair, which soon turned into anger, leading me to visit Hong Min-gi's house on my own. I couldn't bring myself to tell my parents or my friends. At that time, the only place I could rely on was Hong Min-gi, who got me pregnant and then abandoned me," she added.

She questioned whether her attempts to contact Hong and speak to his family should be described as stalking. “Mr Hong Mingi, who evaded responsibility with silence to my words ', Help me, I'm in pain, I feel like I'm going to die,' is this stalking? Is it stalking that, unable to bear it any longer, I poured out my heart to your mother about how difficult things were because of the pregnancy? Please, get a grip. I am still only a college freshman, and classes are starting in a few weeks. Furthermore, I am still suffering from the aftereffects of the abortion. Under such circumstances, the unilateral and continuous secondary victimization from Hong Mingi's side looks like nothing but a horrific act to bury a young girl," the influencer wrote in her note on Instagram.

The influencer said she no longer wanted to reach an agreement and intended to respond legally: “With Hong Mingi's agency trying to frame me as a stalker, and Hong Min-gi himself showing no remorse, there is no longer any need for me to reach an agreement. I will also respond through a lawsuit with my legal counsel.”

She also alleged that she paid the entire cost of the abortion after Hong claimed he could not afford it. She concluded, “Also, regarding the cost of the abortion surgery, he gaslit me by saying things like, 'I didn't make much from the shoot, I have no money,' and in the end, I paid for all of it.”

Who is Hong Mingi?

Born on March 12, 2002, Hong Mingi began his acting career in 2020 and gradually built recognition through supporting and notable roles in Korean dramas. He played a younger version of Ju Ji Hoon's character in Love Your Enemy in 2024, and later appeared in Study Group, Crushology 101, and Trigger in 2025.

In 2026, he appeared in Doctor on the Edge and has also completed filming for the second season of Study Group. His performance in To My Beloved Thief earned him a Best New Actor – Television nomination at the Baeksang Arts Awards.