Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sudip Pandey, Bhojpuri cinema heartthrob, dies of heart attack

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Jan 16, 2025 07:05 AM IST

Actor Sudip Pandey, best known for his work in Bhojpuri films, died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

Actor Sudip Pandey, best known for his work in Bhojpuri films, has passed away. As per the information received from a source close to Sudip's family, the actor died due to a heart attack on Wednesday morning.

Sudip Pandey died of a heart attack in his 30s.
Sudip Pandey died of a heart attack in his 30s.

Sudip Pandey dies

Sudip reportedly breathed his last at 11am on Wednesday in Mumbai. India.com reported that the actor, who was in his 30s, had been active in the Bhojpuri film industry as both an actor and a producer for a long time.

His sudden demise has left his loved ones and fans extremely saddened. "RIP...may your soul rest in peace," a fan wrote on social media. "Gone too soon," another social media user wrote. An official statement regarding Sudip's death from the family is still awaited.

Sudip Pandey's career

Sudip began his acting career in 2007 with the Bhojpuri film, Bhojpuriya Bhaiya. Gaining fame as an action star and heartthrob, he worked in many Bhojpuri films like Pyar Mein, Balwa, and Dharti. In 2019, he was seen in Hindi film V for Victor. He had recently started shooting for the second part of Paro Patna Wali.

(With ANI inputs)

9

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On