Sudip Pandey, Bhojpuri cinema heartthrob, dies of heart attack

Actor Sudip Pandey, best known for his work in Bhojpuri films, has passed away. As per the information received from a source close to Sudip's family, the actor died due to a heart attack on Wednesday morning. Sudip Pandey died of a heart attack in his 30s.

Sudip Pandey dies

Sudip reportedly breathed his last at 11am on Wednesday in Mumbai. India.com reported that the actor, who was in his 30s, had been active in the Bhojpuri film industry as both an actor and a producer for a long time.

His sudden demise has left his loved ones and fans extremely saddened. "RIP...may your soul rest in peace," a fan wrote on social media. "Gone too soon," another social media user wrote. An official statement regarding Sudip's death from the family is still awaited.

Sudip Pandey's career

Sudip began his acting career in 2007 with the Bhojpuri film, Bhojpuriya Bhaiya. Gaining fame as an action star and heartthrob, he worked in many Bhojpuri films like Pyar Mein, Balwa, and Dharti. In 2019, he was seen in Hindi film V for Victor. He had recently started shooting for the second part of Paro Patna Wali.

(With ANI inputs)

9