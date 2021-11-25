Irrfan Khan's son Babil responds to fan who asked 'why don't you try joining Bhojpuri films?'

Babil, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, on Thursday, shared a glimpse of himself as he posted his selfie. Taking to Instagram, Babil dropped his picture as he seated in a car.

In the picture, Babil Khan wore a white cap and a blue jacket over a white T-shirt. He captioned the post, "When your lips are the elephants in the room, @niveaindia where is my lip balm sponsorship."

Reacting to the post, many fans dropped comments and Babil also responded to several of them.

One of the fans wrote, "Itne khubsurat nojawan ho, Bhojpuri filmo mein try kyun ni karte (You're such a handsome guy, why don't you try joining Bhojpuri films?)". Babil responded to the comment with a bunch of tears of joy emojis. A fan also asked about his upcoming film Qala: "When will Qala's release date be announced?" Babil replied, "Soon soon."

Babil regularly shares pictures and videos on Instagram. He often also replies to his fans in the comments. Recently, he shared a video clip from the mini-series Tokyo Trial, featuring his father Irrfan, who died last year. In the post, Babil can be seen cheering as a scene featuring Irrfan plays on the television. He captioned the post, "Some things just never get old eh?"

The four-part series, released in 2017, saw Irrfan play the role of Justice Pal. He had featured alongside Jonathan Hyde, Marcel Hensema, Stephen McHattie, Paul Freeman, Michael Ironside and Julian Wadham.

Meanwhile, Babil is all geared up to follow the footsteps of his father in the film industry. He will make his debut in acting with Qala, featuring Triptii Dimri. Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, it is backed by Anushka Sharma's production house. He has also signed his second film and it will be directed by Shoojit Sircar.