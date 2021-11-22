Babil Khan is dad Irrfan Khan's biggest fan as he watches him in Tokyo Trial: 'Some things just never get old'

Babil Khan was seen fanboying over his late father, actor Irrfan Khan while watching one of his international projects. Babil took to Instagram and shared a video in which he stood next to his television, reacting to Irrfan in a scene from the mini-series Tokyo Trial.

The four-part series was released in 2017. Irrfan Khan starred alongside Marcel Hensema, Jonathan Hyde, Paul Freeman, Stephen McHattie, Julian Wadham, and Michael Ironside. In the series, Irrfan played the role of Justice Pal.

In the scene, Irrfan is being introduced to the audience. Watching the introduction, Babil Khan celebrated and his eyes were glued to the television. Sharing the video, Babil wrote, “Some things just never get old eh?”

Fans took to the comments section to shower Babil with love while remembering Irrfan. “The way this man stood out no one other can. Love you, sir,” a fan wrote, referring to Irrfan. “That's so cute Babil,” added another. “What a series it was man! He nailed it,” a third wrote.

Tokyo Trial's description on Netflix reads: “In the wake of World War II, 11 Allied judges are tasked with weighing the fates of Japanese war criminals in a tense international trial.” Irrfan played the Indian judge on the panel.

Irrfan has starred in a number of international projects. These include The Warrior, The Namesake, The Darjeeling Limited, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life of Pi, Jurassic World and Inferno, to name a few.

The actor died on April 29, 2020, after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. Babil has earlier talked about going into ‘deep depression’ after his father’s death.

Meanwhile, Babil is set to follow his father's footsteps into the film industry. He will make his acting debut with Qala, directed by Anvitaa Dutt and co-starring Triptii Dimri. It is backed by Anushka Sharma's production house. Babil has also signed his second film, which will be directed by Shoojit Sircar.