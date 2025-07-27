Thalaivan Thalaivii actor Nithya Menen confirms that Dear Exes is not happening

The latest release of actor Nithya Menen, a prominent face in Tamil and Telugu cinema, is Thalaivan Thalaivii, a romantic family drama running in theatres currently. The film co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and is directed by Pandiraaj. Nithya Menen, who works in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films predominantly, had announced a film titled Dear Exes earlier last year. However, no announcement on the film was made after that. Here is the status of the film. Nithya Menen’s Dear Exes

Thalaivan Thalaivii actor Nithya Menen’s Dear Exes shelved

Nithya Menen, who is seen in a variety of roles, has her own fan following. The actor’s recent release Thalaivan Thalaivii is currently running in theatres. Earlier last year, a film titled Dear Exes was announced with Nithya Menen in the forefront. The quirky project was touted to be a film centring around a girl and her love life, with a casual take on the soup girl concept.

However, in a recent conversation with OTTplay, Nithya Menen confirmed that Dear Exes is not happening. However, the reasons as to why the film is shelved are not clear. It is unknown if the project itself is shelved or it is going ahead with another actor in the lead role.

The film was announced with debutant director Kamini, who has worked as an assistant director to Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan. Set to be a fantasy romantic comedy, the cast members were announced as actors Prateik Babbar, Vinay Rai, Navdeep and Deepak Parambol.

Meanwhile, Nithya Menen's next release in Tamil is expected to be Idly Kadai. The film features Dhanush in the lead role who has also directed it. Set to release on October 1, it marks the second time Nithya Menen and Dhanush are collaborating after Thiruchitrambalam.