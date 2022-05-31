Tovino Thomas unveils first look of Malayalam film Adrishya Jalakangal, calls it an ‘intriguing story’. See pic

Actor Tovino Thomas, who was recently seen in the Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali, on Tuesday release the first look poster of his next project, Adrishya Jalakangal. The film marks his reunion with co-star Nimisha Sajayan, after four years. The film will be directed by Biju Kumar Damodaran. Also Read: Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph wants Priyanka Chopra to play supervillain in sequel

Tovino and Nimisha had previously worked together in crime thriller Oru Kuprasidha Payyan. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Tovino wrote: “Opening the window of Adrishya jalakangal, presenting the first look of this intriguing story! Up next: #AdrishyaJalakangal (sic).”

Tovino Thomas shares Adrishya Jalakangal's poster.

Adrishya Jalakangal is produced by Ellanar Films, Tovino Thomas Productions and Mythri Movie Makers. The film, as per a statement, will be about man-made disasters. It will explore society’s struggle for existence, love, peace, justice, relations and sanity through its characters.

"Adrishya Jalakangal has a treatment that will smoothly mix reality with surrealistic notions and visuals. My goal in filmmaking is to create works that are artistically and aesthetically superior, all at a time while asserting our strong social and cultural stands,” director Biju said in the statement. Also Read: Tovino Thomas calls Hrithik Roshan a ‘proper superhero’: ‘He looks like a Greek God’

Radhika Lavu, founder-producer of Ellanar Films, said her team is eager to share the world of Adrishya Jalakangal. “Windows open to a whole new world of imagination and are often used in art to symbolise hope, change and daring to explore. Our story of Adrishya Jalakangal is about those invisible windows which open to positivity and probability. It’s a path to gain perspective about something that has escaped our comprehension,” she said. The film will go on floors soon.

