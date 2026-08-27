Toxic box office collection day 2: Yash, Geetu Mohandas film collects 14 crore, lags far behind Dhurandhar

Toxic box office collection day 2 (updated live): Geetu Mohandas’ Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened to lukewarm reviews but good collections at the box office, crossing the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office. Here’s how it's faring on its second day, Thursday, despite the trolls and memes about the film. (Also Read: Toxic movie review: Yash's film is a soulless nightmare, a sensory overload that tests your patience)

Toxic box office collection day 2

Toxic box office collection day 2 (updated live): Yash plays the lead in Geetu Mohandas' gangster film.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Toxic collected ₹14.31 crore net in India by 7 PM on Thursday. The film has shown 23.1% occupancy across 17,548 shows so far. It is performing better in Hindi than in Kannada, its original language. The Telugu version follows closely, with the collections of the Tamil and Malayalam versions being comparatively tame.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which Toxic was initially supposed to clash with, brought in ₹80.72 crore on its day 2. The first part, Dhurandhar, brought in ₹32 crore. Both films have beaten Toxic by a large margin in second-day collections.

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{{^usCountry}} On its opening day, the film had collected ₹101.10 crore net in India and grossed ₹140 crore worldwide. It showed a 56.1% occupancy from 24,579 shows. It had collected ₹55 crore in Hindi and ₹23.30 crore in Kannada. In comparison, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹102.55 crore on its opening day and ₹43 crore from the premieres. Toxic has the advantage of building momentum now until the weekend despite the negative responses. It remains to be seen if the film sustains momentum in the coming days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On its opening day, the film had collected ₹101.10 crore net in India and grossed ₹140 crore worldwide. It showed a 56.1% occupancy from 24,579 shows. It had collected ₹55 crore in Hindi and ₹23.30 crore in Kannada. In comparison, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹102.55 crore on its opening day and ₹43 crore from the premieres. Toxic has the advantage of building momentum now until the weekend despite the negative responses. It remains to be seen if the film sustains momentum in the coming days. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What are the box office collection figures for Toxic on its second day? On its second day, Toxic collected ₹6.79 crore net in India by 2 PM on Thursday, showing 20.1% occupancy across 11,435 shows. Why did Toxic receive lukewarm reviews from critics? Toxic was criticized for its violence, sensual scenes, and lack of emotional depth, despite attempts to portray its main character as an anti-hero facing the consequences of his actions. How is Toxic performing compared to other films at the box office this year? Toxic has performed notably well, crossing the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office, although it still trails behind films like Dhurandhar 2, which had a higher opening day collection.

Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, Peddi, Jana Nayagan and Karuppu hold the top spots at the Indian box office this year. If Toxic maintains its momentum, the film might just find a spot for itself.

About Toxic movie

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Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, respectively. It stars Yash in dual roles as Raya and Ticket, along with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film was officially announced in 2023 and mounted on a massive budget. The film was criticised for its violence, sensual scenes and lack of emotional depth after its release.

Hindustan Times’ review of Toxic reads, “Yash and Geetu will want you to believe that Toxic is the antithesis of glorifying violent and problematic characters. They want you to believe that this film is about a man who becomes his own undoing. An anti-hero, or an outright villain, who faces the consequences of his actions. But this moment comes after over 3 heroes of babying, coddling and pandering to the whims of a man.”