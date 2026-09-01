Toxic box office day 7 (updated live): Yash and Geetu Mohandas film struggles to show growth, mints 4 crore so far

Toxic box office collection day 7 (updated live): One of the most-awaited films of the year, which marked Yash's return to the big screen after four years, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, released on August 26. The film opened to negative reviews from critics but has managed to maintain momentum during its first weekend. But that did not hold on weekdays, as Toxic saw a huge dip on its first Monday. Let's see how the film performed on Tuesday.

Toxic box office update

Toxic box office collection day 7: Yash plays the lead in Geetu Mohandas' gangster film.

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The Geetu Mohandas directorial was released in cinemas on Wednesday for the Onam holiday. On its release day, the film earned ₹101 crore net across India. This was led by the Hindi version of the film, which netted ₹55 crore. The Kannada version was way behind, still under ₹25 crore. On its second day, the film collected ₹37.65 crore. The numbers dropped further on its first Friday, with the film collecting ₹27.20 crore. On its first Saturday, the film maintained momentum despite negative reviews and collected ₹24.50 crore. Sunday fared no better, as the film minted ₹23 crore.

However, it was on Monday that the film faced its big dip, collecting only ₹7.65 crore. The downward spiral for Toxic seems to have continued on Tuesday as well, as the film collected ₹4.86 crore by 8 PM. This takes the film's total India net collection to ₹226.61 crore so far.

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Deep Dive What is the box office collection of Toxic so far? As of day 7, Toxic has collected a total of ₹226.15 crore net in India. Why did Toxic see a drop in box office collections after its opening weekend? Toxic faced a significant decrease in collections due to negative reviews and poor word-of-mouth, with a notable decline starting from its first Monday. How has the cast supported Yash amidst negative reception for Toxic? Several actors from the Kannada film industry have publicly defended Yash's decision to take on the role in Toxic, praising his performance despite the film receiving negative reviews.

{{^usCountry}} In comparison, the small-budget film Hanuman Ansh, now in its 26th day of release, is giving Toxic a run for its money at the box office. The film has earned ₹4.13 crore on Tuesday, a surprisingly big number despite so many new releases. All about Toxic {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In comparison, the small-budget film Hanuman Ansh, now in its 26th day of release, is giving Toxic a run for its money at the box office. The film has earned ₹4.13 crore on Tuesday, a surprisingly big number despite so many new releases. All about Toxic {{/usCountry}}

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Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film has been released in theatres on August 26. Toxic has been in the news for its steamy, intimate scenes and sequences that appear to show women in a not-so-favourable light through imagery and dialogue. The film was cleared by the CBFC with no cuts and an A-rating.

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After it faced immense trolling on social media, several stars from the Kannada film industry backed Yash for doing Toxic. Music composer Ajaneesh Loknath, known for his work on Kantara, Maharaja, and more, came to the film’s defence, even comparing it to Lagaan. “About Toxic. I really liked the attempt and especially Yash's performance. I truly appreciate him for choosing this kind of character and story. Yes, there are a few small things that didn't work for me, but they are easily ignorable. Overall, it's a very good film,” he wrote.