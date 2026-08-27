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Toxic worldwide box office collection day 1: Yash film takes massive 140 crore start; beats Jawan, Animal day 1 haul

Toxic worldwide box office collection day 1: Yash shouldered the second-best opening in Kannada cinema history with the Geetu Mohandas film.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026, 06:12:37 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Toxic worldwide box office collection day 1: Geetu Mohandas’ Yash-starrer Toxic defied all expectations to land a massive first day at the ticket window. The A-rated film surpassed all projections that had pegged its start to around 80-85 crore net in India and 110 crore gross worldwide. In the end, Toxic crossed the 100 crore mark domestically and sailed past the 140-crore mark worldwide.

Toxic box office update

Toxic worldwide box office collection: Yash plays the lead in Geetu Mohandas' period film.
Toxic worldwide box office collection: Yash plays the lead in Geetu Mohandas' period film.

Toxic was always expected to have a great start pan-India. But even after accounting for the high expectations, Toxic raced ahead at a breakneck pace. Sacnilk reported that it earned 101 crore net ( 120 crore gross) across India on its opening day. This was led by the Hindi version of the film, which contributed 55 crore. The Kannada version was way behind, unable to cross 25 crore despite a high occupancy. The Telugu dubbed version also performed well, netting 11 crore on the day. The film registered the second-best opening for an Indian film in the domestic market this year, behind only Dhurandhar 2’s historic 103 crore start.

Deep Dive

What were the box office collections for Toxic on its opening day?

Toxic earned ₹101 crore net ( ₹120 crore gross) across India and surpassed ₹140 crore worldwide on its opening day.

Why did Toxic's release get postponed before its original date?

Toxic's release was postponed due to the West Asian conflict affecting screenings in the Middle East, not fear of clashing with Dhurandhar 2.

How did Toxic perform compared to other major films on its opening day?

Toxic's opening day collection surpassed those of major films like Pathaan, Animal, and Jawan, ranking it among the top openings for Indian films of all time.
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Toxic’s day 1 haul was enough to get it in the top-15 openings by Indian films all-time. Courtesy of its strong showing in India, the Geetu Mohandas film was able to surpass the global opening hauls of big films such as Pathaan ( 104 crore), Animal ( 116 crore), Adipurush ( 127 crore), and Jawan ( 129 crore).

It did fall short of Yash’s own record of 164 crore, set by KGF Chapter 2 four years ago. It also missed the biggest opening of the year - Dhurandhar 2’s 205 crore - by a comfortable margin.

All about Toxic

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film has released in theatres on August 26. Toxic has been in the news for its steamy, intimate scenes and sequences that appear to show women in a not-so-favourable light through imagery and dialogue. The film was cleared by the CBFC with no cuts and an A-rating. The film has received largely negative reviews, which may affect its word of mouth in the days to come.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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