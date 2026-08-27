Toxic worldwide box office collection day 1: Geetu Mohandas’ Yash-starrer Toxic defied all expectations to land a massive first day at the ticket window. The A-rated film surpassed all projections that had pegged its start to around ₹80-85 crore net in India and ₹110 crore gross worldwide. In the end, Toxic crossed the ₹100 crore mark domestically and sailed past the ₹140-crore mark worldwide.

Toxic box office update

Toxic worldwide box office collection: Yash plays the lead in Geetu Mohandas' period film.

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Toxic was always expected to have a great start pan-India. But even after accounting for the high expectations, Toxic raced ahead at a breakneck pace. Sacnilk reported that it earned ₹101 crore net ( ₹120 crore gross) across India on its opening day. This was led by the Hindi version of the film, which contributed ₹55 crore. The Kannada version was way behind, unable to cross ₹25 crore despite a high occupancy. The Telugu dubbed version also performed well, netting ₹11 crore on the day. The film registered the second-best opening for an Indian film in the domestic market this year, behind only Dhurandhar 2’s historic ₹103 crore start.

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{{^usCountry}} In the overseas market, Toxic did not have the penetration that the likes of Dhurandhar 2 and Pathaan did, however. It earned just over $2 million overseas on its first day. However, it was enough to give the film an opening day worldwide gross of ₹140 crore, the second highest in Kannada cinema history. Toxic beats Jawan, Adipurush, Animal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the overseas market, Toxic did not have the penetration that the likes of Dhurandhar 2 and Pathaan did, however. It earned just over $2 million overseas on its first day. However, it was enough to give the film an opening day worldwide gross of ₹140 crore, the second highest in Kannada cinema history. Toxic beats Jawan, Adipurush, Animal {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What were the box office collections for Toxic on its opening day? Toxic earned ₹101 crore net ( ₹120 crore gross) across India and surpassed ₹140 crore worldwide on its opening day. Why did Toxic's release get postponed before its original date? Toxic's release was postponed due to the West Asian conflict affecting screenings in the Middle East, not fear of clashing with Dhurandhar 2. How did Toxic perform compared to other major films on its opening day? Toxic's opening day collection surpassed those of major films like Pathaan, Animal, and Jawan, ranking it among the top openings for Indian films of all time.

Toxic’s day 1 haul was enough to get it in the top-15 openings by Indian films all-time. Courtesy of its strong showing in India, the Geetu Mohandas film was able to surpass the global opening hauls of big films such as Pathaan ( ₹104 crore), Animal ( ₹116 crore), Adipurush ( ₹127 crore), and Jawan ( ₹129 crore).

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It did fall short of Yash’s own record of ₹164 crore, set by KGF Chapter 2 four years ago. It also missed the biggest opening of the year - Dhurandhar 2’s ₹205 crore - by a comfortable margin.

All about Toxic

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film has released in theatres on August 26. Toxic has been in the news for its steamy, intimate scenes and sequences that appear to show women in a not-so-favourable light through imagery and dialogue. The film was cleared by the CBFC with no cuts and an A-rating. The film has received largely negative reviews, which may affect its word of mouth in the days to come.