Toxic worldwide box office collection day 3: Yash film crosses 221 crore, still trails Dhurandhar 2 and KGF 2

Toxic worldwide box office collection day 3: Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened with a bang at the box office, minting over ₹100 crore in India on its opening day. However, the film failed to sustain its massive opening-day momentum and witnessed a sharp 62.8% drop in its India net collection on Day 2. Despite the dip, the Geetu Mohandas directorial has managed to cross the ₹220 crore mark worldwide within just three days of its release.

Toxic worldwide box office collection Day 3

Toxic trailer features Yash in his bloodiest avatar yet.

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As per Sacnilk, Toxic has collected ₹221.35 crore worldwide in the first three days of its release. The total includes ₹198.10 crore in India gross and ₹23.25 crore from overseas markets. The film recorded these collections across 66,598 shows.

The film opened with a massive ₹101.10 crore net in India on Day 1. However, its collections dropped sharply on Day 2, when it earned ₹37.65 crore net, registering a 62.8% fall from its opening-day figure. The film's India net collection stood at ₹138.75 crore after two days.

On Day 3, Toxic witnessed another decline, minting ₹27.20 crore in India net collection. Despite the fall, the film continues to post good overall numbers globally.

Toxic vs Dhurandhar: The Revenge

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{{^usCountry}} While Toxic has crossed ₹220 crore worldwide within three days, it is still trailing Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge by a significant margin. Dhurandhar: The Revenge had recorded a worldwide gross collection of ₹548.86 crore within its first three days. The film had earned ₹339.27 crore net in India and ₹142.35 crore gross overseas by the end of Day 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Toxic has crossed ₹220 crore worldwide within three days, it is still trailing Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge by a significant margin. Dhurandhar: The Revenge had recorded a worldwide gross collection of ₹548.86 crore within its first three days. The film had earned ₹339.27 crore net in India and ₹142.35 crore gross overseas by the end of Day 3. {{/usCountry}}

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This means Toxic's three-day worldwide collection of ₹221.35 crore is less than half of Dhurandhar: The Revenge's ₹548.86 crore haul over the same period. Toxic has also remained behind Yash's previous blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 2, which had minted around ₹400 crore worldwide within its first three days of release.

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About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

The film has largely received a negative response from audiences, with many viewers calling out Yash's character for being excessively violent and overly "alpha". Recently, Tara Sutaria opened up about her experience of working with Yash during an interaction on The Male Feminist podcast.

Speaking about her experience of working with Yash, she said, “He is one of most sensitive and genuinely, he is thinking about the other person more than himself. Bohot kam hota hai hamare industry mein, ye dekhna (It is rare to see such a person in this industry). He is unlike anyone I have met. He is very considerate.”