Travis Kelce set to travel to Argentina for rumoured girlfriend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: report

Travis Kelce will be travelling to Argentina to visit Taylor Swift this week, it has been reported. A source told Page Six that Travis will travel to the singer’s Eras Tour in the South American country but will return for his NFL duties on time. “He has to be back on Sunday for practice on Monday,” the insider said. The Chiefs are not scheduled to play until November 20 again.

Travis Kelce will be travelling to Argentina to visit Taylor Swift this week, it has been reported (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports, REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)

Taylor is set to begin her international tour in Buenos Aires this weekend. Fans have been speculating whether Travis is going to join her. Last month, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future.”

“Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her,” they added.

Amid romance rumours, a source told the news outlet PEOPLE that Travis has never dated someone like Taylor."Taylor's unlike anyone Travis has dated before," the source said. "It was very unexpected for his friends, but he's so into her and very, very happy."

"Some people thought he was just joking around about the bracelet and having a crush on her earlier this summer, but he was serious about it," the insider added, referring to Travis trying to give Taylor his phone number when he attended her Eras tour at Arrowhead Stadium. The source added that Travis and Taylor are "having a great time getting to know one another" and "have introduced some of their friends to each other" recently.

"Everyone's getting along and seeing how much fun they have together. They make a very cute couple,” the source said.

Meanwhile, three days ago, Taylor’s 1989 (Taylor's Version) reportedly debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 this week, becoming the biggest debut of her career. The album, which dropped on October 27, is the singer’s 13th to hit number one on the Billboard chart.

According to Billboard, 1989 (Taylor's Version) also became the biggest debut of any album. This was determined based on unit sales, since Adele's 25 in 2015. From 2008's Fearless to 2023's 1989 (Taylor's Version), all of Taylor’s full-length studio albums and re-recorded projects have hit the number one spot.