Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen has been admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata in a critical condition, with doctors keeping him under close observation, news agency PTI reported, citing film industry sources.

Raja Sen hospitalised

Filmmaker Raja Sen was hospitalised in Kolkata on Saturday.

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The 70-year-old director of celebrated films like Atmiyo Sajan and Laboratory was hospitalised on Saturday. The veteran filmmaker has suffered from age-related ailments and other health complications for several years, and is now under close medical observation and on ventilation.

As per reports, Raja Sen's prolonged health problems began years ago when he sustained a serious back injury after falling on the set of his film Maya Mridanga. At the time, the injury was not considered serious, but over the years, it affected his mobility

PTI reported that earlier this year, he developed weakness in his lower body. Medical examinations subsequently revealed a complex neurological problem, following which he underwent major surgery in February, the source said.

Although his condition reportedly showed some improvement after the surgery, his health deteriorated again recently, causing concern among his family members and the Bengali film fraternity.

Raja Sen's career

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{{^usCountry}} Born in 1955 in Kolkata, Raja Sen gained fame as a director in Bengali cinema in the 90s. His breakthrough came with the 1997 teleserial Subarnalata. A documentary filmmaker in his early days, he won the National Award for Best Arts/Cultural Film for his docu feature, Suchitra Mitra, in 1993. In 1997, he debuted as a director with a feature film, Damu. It won the National Award for Best Children's Film. Two years later, he won the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare for Atmiyo Swajan. His films have won laurels at international film festivals as well {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born in 1955 in Kolkata, Raja Sen gained fame as a director in Bengali cinema in the 90s. His breakthrough came with the 1997 teleserial Subarnalata. A documentary filmmaker in his early days, he won the National Award for Best Arts/Cultural Film for his docu feature, Suchitra Mitra, in 1993. In 1997, he debuted as a director with a feature film, Damu. It won the National Award for Best Children's Film. Two years later, he won the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare for Atmiyo Swajan. His films have won laurels at international film festivals as well {{/usCountry}}