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Veteran Marathi director Vijaya Mehta passes away at 92

Marathi theatre veteran and filmmaker Vijaya Mehta has passed away. She was 92.

Jun 30, 2026 11:40 pm IST
Edited by Soumya Srivastava
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Senior theatre personality Vijaya Mehta has passed away at 92. A report by ABP Majha confirmed the same.

Marathi director Vijaya Mehta has passed away.

She was the director behind movies such as Prestonjee and Rao Saheb.

About Vijaya Mehta

A prominent figure in Indian theatre and parallel cinema, Mehta built a distinguished career as an actor and director across stage and screen. She was among the founding members of Mumbai’s Rangayan theatre group, alongside celebrated playwright Vijay Tendulkar and actors Arvind Deshpande and Shreeram Lagoo.

Mehta trained in theatre under renowned mentors Ebrahim Alkazi in Delhi and Adi Marzban in Mumbai, laying the foundation for a career that earned widespread critical acclaim. In recognition of her contribution to theatre direction, she received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1975. She later won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Rao Saheb (1986).

Old interview with Vijaya Mehta

 
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