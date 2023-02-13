Pregnant Rihanna gives a spectacular halftime show performance at Super Bowl 2023. Check out where to re-watch it again.

Rihanna gave an electrifying performance at the 57th annual National Football League Super Bowl on February 12, 2023. Her halftime show was held at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium, where the Philadelphia Eagles was playing with the Kansas City Chiefs. Her performance was a treat for her fans to watch. A spokesperson for the singer has confirmed that she is expecting her second child with rapper-boyfriend A$AP Rocky. For the event, she sang several of her greatest hits, she started with B***h Better Have My Money, We Found Love, Wild Thoughts, Pour It Up, Rude Boy, and ended with Diamonds. (Also read: Rihanna reveals baby bump at Super Bowl 2023; is pregnant with second child, confirms representative)

At the event, she wore a red jumpsuit and her hair was braided. She had minimal makeup and opted for red lipstick shade. She cradled her midsection many times, which led many fans to speculate on social media whether she was pregnant again. She sang effortlessly with a lot of confidence. She stood on the stage and sang along with many dancers. These dancers sported white hoodies with matching oversized pants. They completed their look with dark sunglasses and put the stage on fire with their dance moves. If her fans wish to rewatch her performance, they can view it on the official YouTube channel of the National Football League.

Reacting to her performance, one of her fans commented, “It's so BADASS to show up pregnant, not bring any guest artists and carry the show by yourself. She's an ICON.” Another fan wrote, “For me her performance was amazing. So real, showing only talent and voice, no nudity and amazing views, how she stands there in the air with even no belts or anything. It was just wow.” Other fan commented, “I never realized how much I missed her music, so glad we got this she did AMAZINGGGGGGG (sic).”

At a pre-Super Bowl press conference, she talked about how her son inspired her to perform on the show, and said, “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world and do anything. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world.”

She concluded by saying, “As scary as that was, because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for me to do this, this year. It’s important for representation, it’s important for my son to see that.”

In December, last year, Rihanna posted a cute video of her baby boy on TikTok. For the first time, she revealed the face of her boy publicly. She welcomed her baby boy with A$AP Rocky in May, last year. Fans were in awe as they saw their kid and called him ‘cute’ and ‘adorable’ just like his mother. The couple has been dating since early 2020. The two went public with their romance in November 2021.

