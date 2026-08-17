When Toxic release was delayed, people told Yash ‘Dhurandhar se darr gaya’, actor reacts: '100-200 crore kam hone se...'

Yash’s revenge saga, Toxic, is finally set to release in theatres later this month after multiple delays. The film was originally slated for release in March this year, when it clashed with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the much-awaited sequel to Dhurandhar by Aditya Dhar. In a recent interaction, Yash admitted that when the March release was postponed, people assumed he was avoiding the clash because of the hype around Dhurandhar.

Yash addresses Dhurandhar clash

Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 were originally slated to release on the same day.

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In an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash addressed Toxic and Dhurandhar 2’s clash in March. Talking about the postponement, Yash said, “When my movie was supposed to release on March 19 (and postponed), I know a lot of people said about me ki main bhi darr gaya (I got scared). Zindagi me khone ka kuch hai hi nahi to darr hai hi nahi (I have nothing to lose in life, so I have no fear).”

The actor said he did have a fear, but it was about not making the right film, not about a box-office clash. “Log samajhte hain ki ₹100- ₹200 crore kam hone se mujhe kuch ho sakta hai. Nahi sir, hamare paas toh kuch tha hi nahi pocket mein. Abhi joh bhi hai, plus hi hai. Woh minus jitna bhi ho itna plus hai life mein pyaar ka bhi aur success ka bhi. Uss sab ka darr nahi hai, darr iss cheez ka hai ki joh maine promise kiya hai logon ko and meri taraf se product theek nahi aaya (People think that it will affect me if the film makes ₹100-200 crore less. But no! We had nothing on us. Whatever we have right now is a bonus. However much we lose from that, there will always be a surplus. My fear is that what I make should not be bad),” said the actor.

Toxic’s delayed release

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Deep Dive What led to the delay in the release of Yash's film Toxic? Toxic was delayed from its original March release due to 'uncertainty in the Middle East' and was pushed back multiple times before finally being set for August 26. How did Yash respond to claims that he was scared of clashing with Dhurandhar? Yash stated that he has nothing to lose and his fear is about making a poor film, not about potential box-office losses from a clash with Dhurandhar. How does Yash's wife Radhika Pandit feel about the intimate scenes in Toxic? Yash mentioned that while Radhika may feel uncomfortable with the intimate scenes, she trusts him as an actor and understands that it's part of his job.

{{^usCountry}} Toxic was originally scheduled for release in March, when it would have clashed with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. However, a few weeks before the release, Toxic was pushed back, citing ‘uncertainty in the Middle East’. The film’s makers released a statement postponing the release to June. However, in May, the film was pushed back again, with no release date announced. Eventually, on Father’s Day, the makers announced that Toxic will release in theatres on August 26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Toxic was originally scheduled for release in March, when it would have clashed with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. However, a few weeks before the release, Toxic was pushed back, citing ‘uncertainty in the Middle East’. The film’s makers released a statement postponing the release to June. However, in May, the film was pushed back again, with no release date announced. Eventually, on Father’s Day, the makers announced that Toxic will release in theatres on August 26. {{/usCountry}}

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Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.