Who is Natalie Buffet, Southern Charm star Craig Conover's rumoured girlfriend?

Craig Conover has moved on and found love again. Following his split from Paige DeSorbo, the Southern Charm star is now dating model and influencer Natalie Buffett. He recently hinted at his new romance during his March 27 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, sparking fan curiosity. Craig Conover is dating model Natalie Buffett after his split from Paige DeSorbo, hinting at his new romance on Watch What Happens Live.(@caconover/Instagram, @natalie_buffett/Instagram)

Meet Craig Conover’s rumoured girlfriend Natalie Buffet

On the show, Conover said, “I’m very happy” as he revealed there was someone special in his life. He explained, “I date, I tend to date only one person at a time,” Conover explained. “I’ve been seeing someone. I’ve been reminded that the universe works in crazy ways, and everything happens for a reason,” as reported by the US Weekly

Conover and Buffet have been fueling dating rumours after fans noticed they follow each other on Instagram and were spotted vacationing in Colorado earlier this year. The social media influencer who previously dated Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and MLB pitcher Jack Flaherty, now appears to be moving forward with Conover as he embraces this new chapter in his love life.

Conover’s relationship with DeSorbo

Conover’s romance with Buffet comes on the heels of his split from DeSorbo. The two grew closer to each other during the first season of Winter House and romance bloomed between them during the summer of 2021. The two were together for three years but lived in different cities throughout their relationship with the 36-year-old in Charleston, South Carolina where as the 32-year-old lived in New York City, as reported by US Weekly.

While they appeared solid heading into Southern Charm season 10 and Summer House season 9 but ultimately parted ways before the end of 2024. Their breakup, announced by DeSorbo in December, led to public tension, with both facing accusations of infidelity. However, she later denied the claims.