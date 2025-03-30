Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Natalie Buffet, Southern Charm star Craig Conover's rumoured girlfriend?

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 30, 2025 12:11 AM IST

Craig Conover finds love with Natalie Buffett after split from Paige DeSorbo.

Craig Conover has moved on and found love again. Following his split from Paige DeSorbo, the Southern Charm star is now dating model and influencer Natalie Buffett. He recently hinted at his new romance during his March 27 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, sparking fan curiosity.

Craig Conover is dating model Natalie Buffett after his split from Paige DeSorbo, hinting at his new romance on Watch What Happens Live.(@caconover/Instagram, @natalie_buffett/Instagram)
Craig Conover is dating model Natalie Buffett after his split from Paige DeSorbo, hinting at his new romance on Watch What Happens Live.(@caconover/Instagram, @natalie_buffett/Instagram)

Also Read: Studio Ghibli godfather's net worth in 2025 revealed; Here's how rich is Hayao Miyazaki

Meet Craig Conover’s rumoured girlfriend Natalie Buffet

On the show, Conover said, “I’m very happy” as he revealed there was someone special in his life. He explained, “I date, I tend to date only one person at a time,” Conover explained. “I’ve been seeing someone. I’ve been reminded that the universe works in crazy ways, and everything happens for a reason,” as reported by the US Weekly

Conover and Buffet have been fueling dating rumours after fans noticed they follow each other on Instagram and were spotted vacationing in Colorado earlier this year. The social media influencer who previously dated Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and MLB pitcher Jack Flaherty, now appears to be moving forward with Conover as he embraces this new chapter in his love life.

Also Read: Gal Gadot’s acting skills in viral scene Snow White draws comparisons to Scooby Doo

Conover’s relationship with DeSorbo

Conover’s romance with Buffet comes on the heels of his split from DeSorbo. The two grew closer to each other during the first season of Winter House and romance bloomed between them during the summer of 2021. The two were together for three years but lived in different cities throughout their relationship with the 36-year-old in Charleston, South Carolina where as the 32-year-old lived in New York City, as reported by US Weekly.

While they appeared solid heading into Southern Charm season 10 and Summer House season 9 but ultimately parted ways before the end of 2024. Their breakup, announced by DeSorbo in December, led to public tension, with both facing accusations of infidelity. However, she later denied the claims.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Who is Natalie Buffet, Southern Charm star Craig Conover's rumoured girlfriend?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On