'Who told you…': Britney Spears' mom Lynne reacts to claims about her in the singer's memoir

American singer Britney Spears' mother Lynne has reacted to the claims made by her in the memoir The Woman in Me. According to a report by People, Britney has alleged in the memoir that her parents removed many of her "prized possessions" like her writings, her dolls etc., from Lynne's house after the singer received mental health treatment in 2019.

On Thursday, Lynne reacted to Britney's claims by sharing an emotional post on Instagram. Lynne shared photos of dolls and other items allegedly belonging to Britney. She even asked her daughter if she wanted her to send the things. The 68-year-old also shared how much she loves Britney.

"@britneyspears I'm not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you. They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you'd like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!," wrote Lynne.

In the report, People have quoted what Britney wrote in the memoir about the missing belongings, after her return from a mental health facility.

"When I saw the empty shelves, I felt an overwhelming sadness," writes Britney in the memoir, highlighting that she never wanted to publish the writings, but those were important to her. "And my family had thrown them in the trash, just like they'd thrown me away."

Lynne and Britney met in May 2023 after a gap of three years

Earlier, in May, Lynne had met Britney after a gap of three years and the superstar singer was greatly touched by the gesture. Britney had taken to Instagram and shared a heart-felt post which read: "My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!."

