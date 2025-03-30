Why Amber Ruffin's White House Correspondents’ Dinner performance was cancelled | Timeline of events

The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) has decided to cancel comedian Amber Ruffin’s performance at its annual dinner on April 26, citing a desire to avoid highlighting divisive politics. This decision follows criticism from White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich, who raised concerns about Ruffin’s past remarks critical of President Donald Trump. The White House Correspondents’ Association has chosen to forgo comedic performances at its upcoming dinner, cancelling Amber Ruffin's act amid concerns over divisive remarks.(Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Ruffin’s dropped from the annual dinner by WHCA

In a message to members, WHCA President Eugene Daniels stated that the board unanimously decided to forgo any comedic act this year, emphasising the need to focus on honouring journalistic achievements rather than engaging in divisive politics.

Daniels wrote in a note to the members of WCHA, “At this consequential moment for journalism, I want to ensure the focus is not on the politics of division but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work and providing scholarship and mentorship to the next generation of journalists.” The members of the White House team have criticised the decision to choose Ruffin as the performer for the event and urged to reconsider sponsoring the event.

Daniels suggested that the decision was “unanimous” by the WHCA board as it was in the works for weeks being part of the “re-envisioning of our dinner tradition for this year,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. He wrote, “As the date nears, I will share more details of the plans in place to honour journalistic excellence and a robust, independent media covering the most powerful office in the world.”

There has been ongoing tension between the WHCA and the White House over a few issues such as the decision to bar the Associated Press from certain important events and take more direct control of the White House press pool.

Who is Amber Ruffin?

Ruffin is a comedian who first came to recognition for her contribution as a writer on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers. She later launched her show The Amber Ruffin Show which is available on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. Her show was appreciated for bringing focus to the comedy sketched rather than the traditional highlights on the guests. Recently, she has appeared as a featured player on CNN’s Have I Got News For You, a Saturday night comedy show that blends humour with current events.

The WHCA annual dinner has historically served as a major fundraising event for the organisation and a platform for awarding scholarships to aspiring journalists. The dinner has also been known for featuring entertainment from prominent comedians such as Bob Hope, Ed Sullivan, Jay Leno, Jon Stewart, Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert and others. Colin Jost hosted the 2024 edition.