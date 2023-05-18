Witness calls out ‘crazy hyperbole’ details of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle car chase

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with her mother Doria Ragland, were involved in a car chase while they were being pursued by paparazzi in New York City on Tuesday night. Now a witness to the car chase has called out the hyperbolic description of the incident as "near catastrophic" to be nothing more than "sensational." (Also read: Meghan Markle sparkles in gold as she receives Women of Vision award; Prince Harry also attends)

A photographer who was a witness has called out the hyperbolic description of the car chase of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that took place in NYC.(Instagram)

The spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement, "Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved," it added.

Now, according to a report by People, a photographer on the scene has shared their opinion calling out the description of the incident. They said that it is "sensational" to term the car chase as "near catastrophic." They said, "Nobody got a ticket or arrested... I don't see how it was near catastrophic other than crazy hyperbole." The source also reports, "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's driver gets pulled over after he was observed by NYPD swerving and almost hitting pedestrians while trying to evade the paparazzi."

The trio were attending the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan where Meghan was honored with the Women of Vision award from feminist icon Gloria Steinem. “It's never too late to start. You can be the visionary of your own life... There is still so much work to be done," she said in her acceptance speech. It was the first public event which was attended by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle together since King Charles' coronation. Only Prince Harry was present at the ceremony, as Meghan Markle did not attend it.

