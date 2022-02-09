Writing With Fire directors celebrate film's Oscar nomination in wholesome video, Ali Fazal calls it 'huge'. Watch

On Tuesday, Indian documentary Writing With Fire earned a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category for the 94th Academy Awards, becoming the only Indian film to earn a nod this year. A video showing the film's makers euphoric reactions at being nominated has gone viral, with fans and celebs applauding them.

The nominations were announced live on the Twitter and official YouTube channel of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. In a video posted on Twitter by Rintu Thomas, one of the creators of the film, she, co-creator Sushmit Ghosh and their families are seen watching the event live.

As soon as Writing With Fire is announced as a nominee, the room erupts into celebration with a shocked Rintu cupping her mouth with joy before giving a hug to her family members. Sushmit can be seen screaming ‘Unbelievable!’ The tweet was captioned, "Oh My God!!!! Writing With Fire just got nominated for @TheAcademy Award. Oh My God!!!!!!!!"

The heartwarming moment went viral on social media with fans and celebs both congratulating Rintu and sharing the video. Actor Ali Fazal shared Rintu's original tweet and wrote, "This is HUGEEEE!!!!!! Congratulationsssssss." Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan also shared the video on his timeline and tweeted, "Congratulations to the whole team! This is amazing!"

Lyricist Varun Grover replied to Rintu's tweet congratulating the team. "So well done, so wholesome. Congratulations and best wishes for the journey ahead," he wrote. Fans noted how wholesome the video was. One commented, "The sheer joy on the filmmaker’s face. Congratulations."

Directed by Rintu and Sushmit, both debutants, Writing With Fire chronicles the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women. The film will compete against four other films in the category: Ascension, Attica, Flee, and Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

The 94th Academy Awards will be presented on March 27.

