Yash and Radhika Pandit celebrate sixth wedding anniversary, she says ‘we can be filmy, but a lot real’. See post

Actor Radhika Pandit shared a romantic post to ring in her sixth wedding anniversary with her husband, actor Yash. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Radhika posted a series of pictures featuring the couple. She also thanked Yash for making the six years of their married life 'magical'. (Also Read | Yash, wife Radhika Pandit attend Aditi Prabhudeva’s wedding reception, see pics)

In the first photo, Yash held Radhika and gave a kiss on her cheek. Yash clicked a selfie as he and Radhika looked at each other in the next photo. While Radhika wore a black and white outfit, Yash opted for a rust-coloured T-shirt and shorts.

The couple was dressed in ethnic wear as they did puja in the third photo. Radhika and Yash twinned in white outfits as they posed on a bridge during one of their vacations. The last picture featured the couple sitting on the floor playing a game. Both of them were dressed in casuals.

Sharing the pictures, Radhika captioned the post, “This is us.. we can be a lil filmy, a lil playful, a lil religious, a lil serious but a lot REAL.. Thank you for making these six years of married life with u magical yet Real (red heart emoji). Happy Anniversary. Love you. #radhikapandit #nimmaRP." In the comments, fans wished the couple on the special day.

In 2016, Yash married Radhika after dating for a while. The couple was blessed with their first baby in December 2018. In October 2019, the couple was blessed with a baby boy.

On their fifth anniversary last year, Radhika shared pictures from their private getaway. She asked in her post, why are men so difficult when it comes to pictures anyway. “The effort I had to put in. Phew! At least, now we know who the Taskmaster is. Why are men so difficult when it comes to pictures anyway (sic),” she wrote. Radhika had shared four selfies and not even in one of them she succeeded in getting her husband to pose properly.

She also shared a beautiful post about her journey with Yash.“Somebody who betters you. Somebody who inspires and encourages you in love and in life, who pushed you towards dreams and goals you'd otherwise ignore, who selflessly sacrifices their time helping you become a courageous, well rounded happy human being. That's SACRED. You hold on to a love like that." - Beau Taplin,” she wrote.

