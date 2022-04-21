Yash sends special message to fans after KGF Chapter 2's success: 'Thank you isn't big enough'. Watch

Yash has shared a special message of gratitude for his fans as his film KGF: Chapter 2 continues to break records at the box office. In his message, Yash told his fans a story of a young boy with a lot of faith. The actor said that though thank you isn't enough, he wants to express his gratitude to the fans on behalf of the KGF team. Also Read| KGF Chapter 2: Fans share old video of Yash's promise to take Kannada industry global, say 'he has fulfilled it'

Yash shared the video on his social media accounts on Thursday and captioned it with a red heart emoji. He said in the message, "There was a small village which was facing a drought situation for quite a long time. So the villagers decided to have a prayer meet and people turned out in large numbers. But there was one boy, who turned up with an umbrella in his hand. People called it foolishness and some even called it overconfidence. You know what that was? Faith. I'm like that little boy who had the faith of witnessing this day."

The actor added, "I'm in a situation where thank you isn't big enough but still I would really want to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart for pouring in so much love and blessings on me. Thank you guys. On behalf of my entire KGF team, I can just tell you we all are really overwhelmed and all we wanted was to give you a great cinematic experience. I hope you're enjoying and continue to enjoy it." He signed off the video with a line from KGF 2 in his character Rocky's style -- "Your heart is my territory."

Fans showered love on Yash's video, with one calling him "King of film industry." Another noted that blockbuster is a small word for what his latest film has achieved.

KGF 2, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and Srinidhi Shetty, crossed the ₹700 crore mark in worldwide earnings on Thursday as it completed one week of its release. It is the most successful Kannada film in history, and that too, by a considerable margin. The highest-grossing Kannada films hardly ever crossed the ₹100-crore barrier, something their Tamil and Telugu counterparts did routinely. Amid the film's success, an old video of Yash emerged in which he promised that he would take the Kannada film industry global one day.

