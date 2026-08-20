Yash's Toxic English trailer is better than Hindi version, ‘solid reply to trolls', say fans: ‘Authentic Hollywood film’

The much-awaited trailer of Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was unveiled on August 9 at a grand launch event, sparking mixed reactions online. While some fans praised the trailer’s visuals and scale, others criticised its dialogues and certain aspects of its presentation. Now, the makers have released the English version of the trailer, and the internet feels it works better than the Hindi version, with some even calling it a fitting response to the criticism.

Fans impressed with Toxic's English trailer

Toxic English trailer: A still of Yash in his bloodiest avatar yet.

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The English trailer has impressed many viewers, with several praising the makers’ decision to shoot the film in English rather than simply dubbing the Hindi version. Fans also applauded Kiara Advani’s English dialogue delivery and voice modulation, with some even calling the trailer “straight out of a Hollywood movie”.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the comments read, “Looks like an authentic Hollywood film.” Another wrote, “This looks 100 times better than the Hindi trailer.” Another comment read, “Surprisingly Toxic English trailer looks even better than Hindi and other trailers. Dialogues have been modified, not flat dubbing. Visuals were already stunning. It is clearly seen they were preparing for global release from very beginning. Yash you cooked.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the comments read, “Looks like an authentic Hollywood film.” Another wrote, “This looks 100 times better than the Hindi trailer.” Another comment read, “Surprisingly Toxic English trailer looks even better than Hindi and other trailers. Dialogues have been modified, not flat dubbing. Visuals were already stunning. It is clearly seen they were preparing for global release from very beginning. Yash you cooked.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another fan wrote, “English Trailer is solid answer to all the TROLLS and CRITICS who underestimated Yash and His Vision, when he said he will take Indian cinema to global stage this is what he meant.”

Another commented, “Watching the Toxic trailer in English genuinely feels like watching a Hollywood movie. That’s what you get when you combine great visuals with shooting the film in English instead of simply dubbing it.”

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Fans also praised Yash and Kiara’s English dialogue delivery. One wrote, “The Voice Modulation and Dialogue Delivery of Kiara Advani in Toxic English trailer is INSANE !!!! She is some serious talent.” Another comment read, “Perfect accent and dialogue delivery, Yash cooked with English trailer.”

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Another fan tweeted, “Just watched the #ToxicTheMovie English trailer and WOW! 🔥 The dubbing feels straight-up Hollywood level, and the scale, sound, and intensity are insane. This has serious potential to take Indian cinema to a whole new audience in the West.”

About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash in a double role alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film will be released in six languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English.

Shot on a massive budget, Toxic is touted as one of the most expensive films made in India. The promotional material has received criticism, particularly over its violence and sensual scenes. However, it remains to be seen whether the film will win over audiences. It is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26.