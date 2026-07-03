When Yash said he wouldn't do scenes that made his parents uncomfortable; wife would laugh at his romantic scenes

Kannada star Yash was well-known in Karnataka for films such as Googly, Gajakesari, and Mr and Mrs Ramachari long before the KGF films made him famous nationwide. Transitioning from TV to movies, the actor charted a path of his own. In 2014, on Ramesh Aravind’s talk show, Weekend With Ramesh, he once spoke about his romantic scenes and the kind of films he wouldn’t do.

When Yash spoke about romance, uncomfortable scenes

Yash and Radhika Pandit have been married since 2016 and have two children.

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On the show, Yash stated that he’s surprised when people tell him he pulls off romantic scenes so well. He would get so nervous while doing those scenes on set, he said. “People, including Radhika, would laugh at me while I performed a romantic scene,” he added.

In the same chat, he also spoke of the scenes he avoids, saying, “Till date, I follow this. If I am not comfortable watching a particular scene with my parents in the same room, then I won’t do a scene like that. Mostly because it would get uncomfortable for many viewers.”

Interestingly, Yash also stated that he would ‘freak out’when asked to pull on the heroine’s saree, stating that his mother would tell him he doesn’t know how to do romantic scenes.

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Fans dig out Yash’s old statements

{{^usCountry}} Since the release of Yash’s upcoming film Toxic’s Ladies & Ladies teaser, fans have dug out his old statements on the show. “But but Yash said he would never do the movies which will make his parents uncomfortable,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user posting screenshots of Yash from the teaser. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since the release of Yash’s upcoming film Toxic’s Ladies & Ladies teaser, fans have dug out his old statements on the show. “But but Yash said he would never do the movies which will make his parents uncomfortable,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user posting screenshots of Yash from the teaser. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing criticism his co-star Kiara Advani has been facing, another person wrote, “You didn't say the same about Yash's family being comfortable watching Yash do all of this. While he himself had mentioned in an interview that he'll chose roles that families are comfortable to watch together.”

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“Yash is married, has two children, and even had a love marriage with his wife. Yet no one will question him because India is still a male dominated society. Here, it's only a woman's character that is put under scrutiny, while a man's is rarely questioned,” wrote another.

About Toxic

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Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas. It stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is slated for release on August 26. Interestingly, despite Yash’s previous statements, the latest teasers asks kids to stay away, parents and grandparents to keep them away too, asking great grandparents to watch at their own risk.