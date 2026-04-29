Yash’s Toxic pushed again, actor reveals the reason behind delay despite ‘completion’

After weeks of mounting speculation, the release plans for Toxic have finally been clarified. The much-anticipated pan-India film, headlined by Yash, has been delayed again and will no longer hit theatres on June 4 as scheduled.

Earlier this year, Yash surprised fans with clean-shaven look in Toxic teaser.

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Addressing the delay, Yash confirmed that while the film itself is complete, the team is currently focused on locking in global distribution and strategic partnerships. The move, he suggested, is aimed at ensuring the film reaches its “fullest potential worldwide”.

Toxic pushed again

On Wednesday, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations announced that the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been rescheduled. The film, which was earlier set to release on June 4, 2026, will now arrive in theatres worldwide on a new date, which will be announced soon.

This marks the second time the film’s release has been postponed from its originally planned date. The film was initially slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19 and would have clashed with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which is directed by Aditya Dhar. However, the clash was averted when it was pushed back from its March 19 release to June 4 because of the disruption in the Middle East due to the Iran-Israel conflict.

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the reason behind pushing the film once again, the makers revealed that the decision follows the film’s presentation at CinemaCon, “where it received a strong and encouraging response from global distributors and industry stakeholders”. The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Yash explains the reason behind delay {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the reason behind pushing the film once again, the makers revealed that the decision follows the film’s presentation at CinemaCon, “where it received a strong and encouraging response from global distributors and industry stakeholders”. The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Yash explains the reason behind delay {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yash also put out a statement on his Instagram account to explain the reason behind the delay, saying they will soon announce a “globally aligned release date”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yash also put out a statement on his Instagram account to explain the reason behind the delay, saying they will soon announce a “globally aligned release date”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed—that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide,” read the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed—that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide,” read the statement. {{/usCountry}}

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Yash continued, “Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon.”

According to Yash, Toxic presents an opportunity for him to showcase Indian cinema on a global stage, and he is keen to take the necessary time to ensure the film reaches audiences worldwide with the impact it is intended to deliver.

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Yash explained, “At a time when Indian cinema is finding its voice and stepping onto the global stage with such promise, each of us has a responsibility to raise the bar. As an actor and producer, I see this moment as an opportunity to do my part—for the Indian film industry and for all of us—by taking the time to ensure our film reaches the world with the impact it is meant to have.”

“Through every step and every change, your support has stayed with me, and I carry it with deep gratitude. Some stories ask for patience. Some journeys demand it. We promise to give you a film to enjoy and celebrate—a film that will stand as a proud moment for Indian cinema,” he wrote while concluding the note.

About Toxic

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Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

The film ran into controversy when its first teaser was released, with many coming forward to complain about certain scenes, with many dubbing it as “grossly obscene, sexually explicit.” The Women’s Commission slammed its teaser for the depiction of a sex scene, and a Christian group filed a complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and others, claiming that the teaser hurts religious sentiments. Earlier this month, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president Dr Jayamala commented on the row and said that the public must not rush to conclusions on the basis of a teaser alone.

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The film, announced in 2023, went on the floor in 2024. It was simultaneously shot in Kannada and English. The film will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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