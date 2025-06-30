Paresh Rawal confirms his return to Hera Pheri 3 weeks after exiting film, opens up about controversy

Weeks after Paresh Rawal announced his departure from the upcoming film Hera Pheri 3, the actor has now confirmed his return to the franchise. Speaking with Himanshu Mehta on his podcast, Paresh also addressed the controversy around the film. He also praised Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Priyadarshan. Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in a still from Hera Pheri.

Paresh Rawal talks about Hera Pheri 3 row

When asked about the controversy around Hera Pheri 3, Paresh denied that there was one. He said, "Nahi controversy kuch nahi hai (There’s no controversy). I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility toward the audience. The audience has given you so much adulation. You can’t take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko do (Work hard and give them the film). So I was of the opinion that sab saath mein aaye, mehnat karein. Aur kuch nahin (Everyone should come together, work hard). It is all resolved now.”

Paresh confirms return to Hera Pheri 3

When asked again if all was well now and if fans would see the trio in the film, Paresh said that earlier, too, they were working together in the film. “Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi (Earlier too the film was scheduled to release), but it’s just that we had to fine-tune ourselves (laughs). After all, all of them are creative, be it Priyadarshan, Akshay or Suniel. They are friends for many, many, many years.”

About Paresh's exit from Hera Pheri 3

The OG trio of Hera Pheri-- Raju (Akshay), Shyam (Suniel Shetty), and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, aka Babu Bhaiya (Paresh)-- has been loved by fans across the globe for over two decades now. Paresh's sudden departure from the upcoming film earlier this year had left fans shocked and disappointed.

After he exited the film, Akshay, who also serves as a producer on Hera Pheri 3, had sued Paresh. As per a Bollywood Hungama report earlier, after quitting the film, he had returned the signing amount along with an interest of 15%.

Paresh and Hera Pheri franchise

Paresh portrayed the role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the Hera Pheri franchise. Hera Pheri released in theatres in 2000 while Phir Hera Pheri hit the cinema in 2006. The first film was directed by Priyadarshan, who is also attached to the third instalment.

Hera Pheri (2000) also starred Akshay, Suniel, Tabu, Om Puri and Gulshan Grover. Phir Hera Pheri, directed by the late Neeraj Vora, featured Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Sharat Saxena, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Manoj Joshi among others.