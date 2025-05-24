Paresh Rawal returns signing amount with 15% interest after exiting Hera Pheri 3; his fee was 15 crore: Report

Amid a row over Paresh Rawal's decision to leave Hera Pheri 3, it is now being reported that the actor returned the signing amount along with an interest of 15%. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Paresh was being given ₹15 crore to do the film. The actor, according to the report, also had "reservations" about a particular clause in the term sheet. (Also Read | Paresh Rawal 'did not shoot for Hera Pheri 3', confirms source: 'He exited long before the tent was even pitched') Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in a still from Hera Pheri.

Paresh Rawal returned signing amount with 15% interest

Paresh reportedly paid more than the signing amount and the interest. Citing its source, Bollywood Hungama reported, “Paresh Rawal has returned the signing amount of ₹11 lakhs with 15% p.a. interest and also a little more money for stepping away from the series. Paresh Rawal was paid ₹11 lakhs as a signing amount as per the term sheet. His total fees were locked at ₹15 crores.

The actor, as per a clause, would receive the rest of his fees only after the film's release, which wouldn't be until next year or 2027. "The term sheet mentioned that Paresh Rawal would receive the balance amount – ₹14.89 crores – only one month after the release of the film. The senior actor had reservations about this clause. Also, the film’s principal shoot was to commence sometime next year. This means that Hera Pheri 3 was unlikely to be released before late 2026 or in the year 2027. In short, Paresh would have had to wait for nearly two years to get the rest of his acting fees,” as per the report.

Akshay Kumar's team warned Paresh of ‘severe legal consequences’

Paresh's sudden departure from the project last week shocked the film industry and fans of the franchise who have been waiting for the third part for close to 20 years. Akshay Kumar, who also serves as a producer on Hera Pheri 3, sued Paresh for his actions.

Pooja Tidke, Joint Managing Partner of Parinam Law Associate, which represents Akshay's banner, told news agency PTI, "I think there will be severe legal consequences. It's of course hurt the franchise. We have written to him letting him know that there are a lot of legal consequences involved. There have been expenses incurred towards the cast, towards the crew, towards leading senior actors, logistics equipment, shooting of the trailer."

About Paresh and Hera Pheri franchise

Paresh portrayed the role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the Hera Pheri franchise. Hera Pheri released in theatres in 2000 while Phir Hera Pheri hit the cinema in 2006. The first film was directed by Priyadarshan, who is also attached to the third instalment.

Hera Pheri (2000) also starred Akshay, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Om Puri and Gulshan Grover. Phir Hera Pheri, directed by late Neeraj Vora, featured Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Sharat Saxena, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Manoj Joshi among others.