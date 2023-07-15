Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend Wimbledon; US Open cracks a tennis joke

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seem to be avid tennis buffs. The couple was seen attending the 13th day of the ongoing Wimbledon Tennis Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday. This sighting also allowed US Open to crack a tennis joke on the couple. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra extends support to SAG AFTRA strike, shares post: I stand with my union and colleagues)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Wimbledon

Three weeks ago, Priyanka posted a picture of Nick playing with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Father's Day. The picture was from London. Now, the couple have visited the mecca of tennis in the UK as spectators.

Who wore what

Priyanka was spotted in a dark green and black dress with black pants. Nick wore a beige suit. The two paired their clothes with sunglasses. Priyanka was also seen carrying a white handbag.

In another still, they were seen chilling in the Royal Box, where Priyanka was clicking a picture of their tickets. However, the actor hasn't posted them on her social media yet.

US Open's tennis joke

The Instagram handle of US Open posted a collage of Priyanka and Nick from their 2018 appearance at the US Open and their recent appearance at Wimbledon respectively. The caption of the post read, "Do you think they have tennis in the Year 3000?" -Priyanka to Nick (probably)."

Priyanka and Nick also attended 2018's US Open

Priyanka and Nick attended the 2018 US Open in New York with their entire family. They were accompanied by Priyanka's mother, film producer and doctor Madhu Chopra, and Nick's brother, singer Joe Jonas and his wife, actor Sophie Turner. They cheered on friend Serena Williams as the ace tennis player competed against Karoline Pliskova.

Priyanka's upcoming projects

Priyanka was last seen in the lead role in Prime Video's spy thriller series Citadel, created by Russo Brothers, and Love Again, a romantic comedy opposite Sam Heughan in cinemas. She will next be seen in the Hollywood action comedy Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She has reportedly walked out of the Bollywood buddy road movie Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The speculated reason is her commitment to film Season 2 of Citadel.

