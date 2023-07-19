Priyanka Chopra chills on a yacht in birthday post by Nick Jonas, he says ‘I love celebrating you’

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 41st birthday on Tuesday. Husband Nick Jonas and several of her Indian colleagues like Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif posted birthday wishes for her on social media late evening. The actor is currently working on her film Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba, in London. Also read: Parineeti Chopra shares unseen pic of Priyanka Chopra fixing her hair at engagement: 'Thank you for everything you do' Nick Jonas shared a lovely picture with Priyanka Chopra to wish her on her birthday.

Sharing an unseen picture with Priyanka, Nick Jonas wrote on Instagram, "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love." The picture shows Priyanka in a polka dot maxi dress, sitting along with Nick on a yacht. It's not clear if the picture is from her birthday celebration or an old one.

Fans react to Nick Jonas' post

A fan commented on Nick's post, “When Priyanka announced her marriage with you, I had a lot of doubts. But now I understand why she chose you. I wish to see you both happy forever. In the country where celebs marry for power and position, you guys are truly setting goals. Love ya Nick and Priyanka.” Another said, "Nick Jonas is literally husband goals "I love celebrating you", his acts of service and affirmation game is so strong." One more wrote, “You are the greatest happiness for her, you make her happy. Keep partying together. Happy Birthday Priyanka.”

Bollywood wishes Priyanka Chopra on her birthday

Among her Bollywood friends, Sonam Kapoor shared an old picture of them together and wrote, “Happy happy birthday Priyanka Chopra. Hopefully we'll hang out with our babies soon!” Katrina Kaif shared a picture of Priyanka from one of her photo shoots and wrote, “Happiest birthday to this supernova @priyankachopra.”

Bollywood wishes Priyanka Chopra on her birthday.

Her Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor shared a still from the film to wish her. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Desi Girl. Keep rocking the whole world!” along with the picture on his Instagram Stories. Kiara Advani also wished her saying, “Dearest PC. Happy happy birthday. Keep shining. Lots of loveeee.”

Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra also posted a picture of the actor and their mom Dr Madhu Chopra and wrote, “Happy Happy birthday Big Sista. Wish you the very best always. To many more miles and even bigger smiles may you shine above the moon and stars.”

Siddharth Chopra's post for Priyanka Chopra.

More about Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka and Nick were recently spotted among the audience at the women's final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London where Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova registered her first Grand Slam win. She was last seen in her debut web series, Citadel, which has been renewed for the second season. She has reportedly opted out of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

